BMG Money Celebrates National Hospital Week Through Continued Dedication to Healthcare Professionals Nationwide

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG Money proudly announces its continued commitment to healthcare professionals across the United States, having provided access to more than 128,000 loans to those in the healthcare industry.Since its founding, BMG Money has provided access to a total of nearly one million loans across all programs, lender WebBank. BMG Money promotes voluntary benefits for employers, including hospitals and other healthcare facilities, to help employees avoid high-interest loans that can pull them deeper into crisis, help them avoid emergencies with fixed and affordable payments, and help bring them out of the grasp of inescapable debt and into financial freedom. BMG Money reaffirms its mission to support the financial well-being of healthcare workers by providing access to responsible lending solutions, including emergency loans."As we recognize National Hospital Week, we honor the incredible dedication of healthcare professionals who provide critical care to communities nationwide," said Kieran Noonan, CEO & President at BMG Money. "These essential workers deserve financial peace of mind as they focus on saving lives and promoting wellness. We look forward to continuing our support to help reduce financial anxiety and allow healthcare heroes to concentrate on what they do best – caring for others when they're most vulnerable."BMG Money helps alleviate financial stress that an astonishing number of healthcare sector employees experience, often unknown to their employers. According to recent studies, almost 2 in 5 healthcare workers cite financial stress as their top worry outside of work, and this stress directly impacts both physical health and workplace productivity. When 1 in 4 healthcare workers plan to leave their jobs within two years (with 90% citing burnout), financial solutions become critical to workforce retention.BMG Money's innovative approach focuses on providing access to emergency financial assistance with quick funding options, catering to individuals who may have been turned away by traditional financial institutions. FICO scores are not considered during the decision process, and loans are approved based on employment status.About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently operating in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com

