Houzeo Launches Advanced Homebuyer Platform in Michigan

10,000+ Homes for Sale in Detroit, MI

Home buyers across the Great Lakes State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers access to over 1.5 million listings, including approximately 155,700 homes for sale in Michigan . The database is in line with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. All listings include high-quality images, pricing details, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo’s IntelliSearch tool lets buyers easily search for properties using natural language. For example, they can search for “affordable homes in Grand Rapids under $150k” or “ Detroit homes for sale with parking.” This feature saves time and helps users find exactly what they need.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Users can explore specific types of homes using Houzeo's interactive map filters. Within seconds, they can refine their search to find open houses, homes with recent price drops, new builds, or homes with $0 HOA. With a single tap on the map.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: The Favorites feature helps buyers keep track of listings they like. It’s especially useful when comparing homes across cities like Lansing, Dearborn, or Traverse City, and makes it easy for couples or co-buyers to review options together.6. Contact Agent: If buyers want more information or are ready to make an offer, they can contact listing agents directly through the platform. Whether they’re eyeing historic houses for sale in Kalamazoo or new construction houses in Lansing, it only takes a click to connect.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

