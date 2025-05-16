Houzeo Expands Its Reach in Ohio with the Launch of a New Buyer Platform

5,000+ Homes for Sale in Columbus, OH

Home buyers across the Buckeye State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo gives buyers access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide, including 50,500 homes for sale in Ohio . Whether someone is looking in Dayton, Cleveland, or a smaller city like Toledo, they’ll find detailed listings with photos, floor plans, pricing, and even insights into neighborhoods. The database is in line with Zillow and Redfin.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo’s IntelliSearch makes it easy for homebuyers to search for properties using simple, natural phrases. For example, buyers can search for “tiny 1 bed 2 bath Columbus houses for sale ” or “new homes under $400K in Cincinnati,” and get relevant results right away. It makes home search faster and more intuitive.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Buyers can use map filters to explore listings by features like open houses, recent price drops, no HOA fees, or brand-new constructions. The map helps them find homes that match their needs instantly.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can easily schedule a home tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Ohio buyers can save their favorite listings while exploring different cities and neighborhoods, whether it’s a lakefront home in Sandusky or historic homes for sale in Akron . This feature helps them keep track of top choices, especially when multiple people are involved in the decision.6. Contact Agent: With Houzeo’s ‘Contact Agent’ feature, buyers can reach out directly to listing agents. They can ask questions, request updates, or submit offers—all in one place.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.