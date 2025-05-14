Houzeo Enters South Carolina's Homebuyer Market with an Innovative Platform

6,700+ Homes for Sale in Charleston, SC

Home buyers across the Palmetto State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers a database with over 1.5 million listings nationwide, including approximately 55,700 homes for sale in South Carolina . The database is on par with major platforms like Zillow and Redfin. It features high-quality photos and detailed information, including floor plans, pricing, property history, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo’s IntelliSearch algorithm makes property searches more efficient. Buyers can use natural language queries like “single-family homes for sale in Charleston ” or “townhomes for sale in Greenville.” This helps simplify the home search and make it more precise.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Buyers can explore properties visually across South Carolina with Houzeo’s interactive map. Filters like price reductions, newly listed homes, and open houses help users narrow down results to exactly what they're looking for, in real-time.4. Book a Home Tour: Homebuyers can schedule a tour at their convenience with just a few clicks. This makes it easy to plan property visits.5. Save Favorite Homes: As buyers explore neighborhoods like Columbia, Hilton Head, or Spartanburg, they can use Houzeo’s Favorites feature to keep track of homes they like. This tool helps them create a shortlist and compare options, which is perfect for co-buyers or couples.6. Contact Agent: Whether searching for waterfront homes for sale in Myrtle Beach or making an offer on a property in Rock Hill, Houzeo’s Contact Agent feature allows buyers to connect directly with agents. They can ask questions, request updates, and submit offers—all in one place.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for free.

