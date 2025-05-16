Houzeo Launches Buyer Platform, Enhancing Home Search in Minnesota

1,000+ Homes for Sale in Minneapolis, MN

Home buyers across the North Star State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo gives buyers access to over 1.5 million property listings nationwide, including around 39,700 homes for sale in Minnesota . All listings have high-quality photos, detailed property info like floor plans, pricing history, street views, virtual tours, and neighborhood insights. This is in line with Redfin and Zillow.2. IntelliSearch: Buyers can easily narrow their search by location, price range, or home type. Houzeo’s IntelliSearch feature filters listings using simple phrases—like “ Minneapolis homes for sale under $400k” or “new townhomes in Maple Grove.”3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo’s interactive map helps buyers explore homes across Minnesota. With just a tap, they can view open houses, price reductions, new builds, or homes without HOA fees—making the search process faster and more personalized.4. Book a Home Tour: Minnesota buyers can quickly schedule home tours online. A few clicks are all it takes to pick a time that works best.5. Save Favorite Homes: Whether it's a cabin in Duluth or a modern condo in St. Paul, Houzeo’s Favorites feature lets buyers save listings to compare and revisit later. It’s a great way to narrow down options and track potential homes. Multiple buyers can also review listings together.6. Contact Agent: Buyers looking for more details on Rochester homes for sale with a backyard can use Houzeo's "Contact Agent" feature. Those ready to make an offer on a townhouse in Maple Grove can also reach out directly through the same tool. It connects buyers with agents, makes communication quick and clear.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.