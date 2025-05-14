Honest Art Launches Nationwide Franchise Expansion, Inviting Entrepreneurs to Join Mission-Driven, Inclusive Art Studio

The art studio is seeking franchise partners to grow its art-based, eco-conscious, and community-first concept across the U.S.

ARDSLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honest Art , an inclusive, community-oriented art studio known for its creative experiences for all ages, sustainable practices, and free art classes for those with special needs, is pushing nationwide efforts for franchise expansion. With affordable membership options, multiple revenue streams, and a strong mission of accessibility, creativity, and sustainability, Honest Art is actively seeking values-aligned entrepreneurs to help bring its colorful vision to communities across the U.S.“Honest Art is about empowering the next generations of artists while building a business developed to be profitable,” shared Kyle Gjersee, a franchise development expert and franchise sales representative for the brand. “This opportunity has it all — a proven model, recurring revenue, and a way to give back to the community it's in.”Franchise partners benefit from a multi-stream revenue concept that includes art-themed birthday parties, camps, slime labs, open studio sessions, and retail products. The company provides over 500 professionally developed lesson plans each year, giving franchisees the tools to focus on fostering local relationships and creating lasting connections with customers and members.A major component of Honest Art’s recurring revenue strategy is its popular membership program, which offers families various tiers of studio access each month, including unlimited studio time. Members can enjoy early access to special programming, discounts on birthday parties and camps, and the flexibility to visit whenever creativity strikes.Among Honest Art’s many unique features is its commitment to serving individuals with special needs. Every location offers free monthly art classes specifically for members of this community, and the company hosts annual summer parties at no charge for participants.“Honest Art has raised the bar for art studios and children’s STEAM activities. This concept is an incredible way to gain footing in a thriving industry while putting something you are passionate about and something you love to work for you,” added Gjersee.Franchisees gain a streamlined support system, from site selection and build-out to training, marketing, and ongoing operational guidance. Honest Art's franchise program is designed to be approachable for both first-time business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs, says Gjersee.“Honest Art offers detailed manuals, hands-on instruction, and an engaged leadership team. Franchise partners are truly set up to succeed from day one,” he added.In addition to enriching the lives of children and families, Honest Art is making meaningful strides toward environmental responsibility. As part of its sustainability commitment, the studio has introduced a variety of green initiatives, including eliminating single-use plastics, switching to compostable bags and wooden utensils, hosting eco-friendly slime classes using recycled containers, and using only recycled or "tree-free" paper goods. Even the restrooms have gone green—with sustainable toilet paper and eco-friendly supplies throughout.As Honest Art expands nationwide, the company invites prospective franchisees who are passionate about art, community, and sustainability to explore this creative and fulfilling opportunity. Interested individuals can learn more at https://honestartfranchise.com or by emailing Kyle Gjersee at kyle@wcfranchisedevelopers.com.About Honest ArtHonest Art is an inclusive art studio offering creative enrichment for children and families in a joyful, accessible space. With programming designed for all ability levels, a commitment to sustainability, and franchise opportunities across the U.S., Honest Art is redefining what it means to create, connect, and grow. Find out more about Honest Art at https://www.honestart.com/ . Learn more about franchising opportunities at https://honestartfranchise.com/

