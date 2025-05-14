JP Logistics Attends Exclusive Slate EV Pickup Reveal at Long Beach Airport

JP Logistics was invited to an exclusive unveiling of the new Slate EV pickup at Long Beach Airport.

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Logistics, a premier enclosed car transport company, was honored to attend the exclusive unveiling of the new Slate electric pickup truck on April 24, 2025, at a private hangar in Long Beach Airport. The invite-only event showcased Slate Auto's innovative approach to affordable and versatile electric vehicles.The Slate Truck, developed by Troy, Michigan-based startup Slate Auto and backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is a compact, two-door electric pickup designed for maximum customization and affordability. With a starting price under $28,000, and potentially under $20,000 after federal incentives, the vehicle offers a range of 150 to 240 miles, depending on the battery option. Its modular design allows owners to transform the pickup into a five-seat SUV or an open-top off-road vehicle using optional kits."Love the concept and the idea behind Slate," said George Sukunyan, Founder and President of JP Logistics. "It will enable consumers who can't afford high-end electric cars to enjoy the best the car can offer. The mobility of the build and the concept of the vehicle being able to be converted from pickup to SUV to open-top off-road truck is amazing, versatile, and convenient."During the event, JP Logistics' leadership engaged with Slate Auto's executives to discuss potential collaborations in transportation and marketing strategies aimed at high-net-worth clients. The company's expertise in handling luxury and specialty vehicles positions it as a valuable partner in delivering Slate's innovative trucks to discerning customers nationwide.About: Established in 1995, JP Logistics is a trusted leader in enclosed vehicle transport and storage, specializing in the secure handling of luxury, exotic, and classic automobiles. Known for its white-glove service and reputation for reliability, the company utilizes custom-built trailers, soft strapping methods, and hydraulic lift gates to ensure each vehicle arrives in pristine condition. In addition to transportation, JP Logistics offers premium, climate-controlled storage facilities in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Miami, and Fairfield, NJ – providing peace of mind for collectors and high-net-worth individuals alike.For more info, visit: www.jplogistics.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.