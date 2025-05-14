Come see Chris Nikic at Teaching for Impact

If you are attending the upcoming Teaching for Impact: Training for All Educators Supporting Learners with Disabilities on June 5-6, plan to be inspired. National speaker Chris Nikic will be spotlighted as the closing speaker for the event, bringing his uplifting story of accomplishment and perseverance to the stage.

Nikic is the first and only person with Down Syndrome in the world to complete an Ironman competition. He has also received two ESPY awards and has run all six Global Marathon Majors. Additionally, he has served as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics, Ironman and Laureas. Nikic has shared his philosophy of building a “1% Better Habit” with numerous schools and organizations across the country and believes that everyone has something to achieve.

“Anyone can do amazing things if they believe and are willing to work hard,” he said.

Nikic has noted that inclusion is the key to success for people with disabilities. He encourages Iowa schools to continue finding new ways to include students and learners with disabilities in activities for optimal learning and development.

“Start by believing in them,” he said. “My biggest obstacle was people didn't believe so they never gave me a chance.”

For Iowa students who may be facing challenges, Nikic also has words of advice for them on how to persevere and find their unique pathway to success.

“Just focus on the small things you can control,” he said. “Be happy with progress and be patient with results.”

Nikic is looking forward to his visit to Iowa. As the closing speaker, he will share how he went from a self-reported out-of-shape 18-year-old with no concrete plans for after high school to the successful person he is today. He hopes all attendees walk away from his session feeling inspired, with the belief that they can achieve more with a simple plan.

“I’m excited to meet amazing people who can help others achieve their potential,” he said.

*The Teaching for Impact: Training for All Educators Supporting Learners with Disabilities will be held June 5-6 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Educators, administrators and other professionals can register to attend this free, two-day event through May 21.

