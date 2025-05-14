Hybrid Engine Oil Market Accelerates with Rise in PHEV Adoption and Full Synthetic Oil Demand, States Fact.MR Report

Hybrid Engine Oil Market

The Hybrid Engine Oil Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing global adoption of hybrid vehicles and the need for specialized lubricants.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hybrid engine oil market was valued at USD 2,983 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 5,321 million by the end of the forecast period.The hybrid engine oil market is witnessing dynamic growth as vehicle electrification and fuel economy regulations reshape the automotive landscape. The increasing penetration of hybrid vehicles, particularly Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), is driving demand for full synthetic, low-viscosity lubricants designed to optimize engine efficiency and durability.Technological advancements such as the adoption of 0W-16 ultra-low viscosity oils and the development of bio-based lubricant formulations are gaining significant momentum in the hybrid engine oil market. At the same time, online retail channels are rapidly expanding as consumers increasingly seek convenient access to specialized engine oils. North America and East Asia are emerging as key growth hubs, supported by strong hybrid vehicle adoption, regulatory frameworks, and well-established automotive supply chains.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10724 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe hybrid engine oil market is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR and reach USD 5,321 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,176 million between 2025 and 2035East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 34.4% in 2035Predominating market players include Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation, Castrol Limited (BP PLC), TotalEnergies, Valvoline Global Operations, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, PETRONAS Lubricants International, FUCHS, AMSOIL INC., PetroChina International, and Champion LubricantsNorth America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 475.6 million.“Rising hybrid vehicle adoption, stringent fuel efficiency regulations, and growing demand for sustainable, high-performance lubricants will drive the hybrid engine oil market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hybrid Engine Oil Market:Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation, Castrol Limited (BP PLC), TotalEnergies, Valvoline Global Operations, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, PETRONAS Lubricants International, FUCHS, AMSOIL INC., PetroChina InternationalMarket Development:Strategic partnerships formed between automotive OEMs and lubricant manufacturers drive extensive development of the hybrid engine oil market. Manufacturers now provide the market with ultra-low viscosity full synthetic oils and hybrid-specific formulations that provide better oxidation stability and cold-start performance.Suppliers are developing their product ranges through the introduction of lubricants that use biological materials and are built for recycling. Lubricant manufacturers are dedicated to creating motor oils which fulfill the demands of plug-in hybrid and extended-range electric vehicle powertrains. The global market implements modern carbon neutrality rules but maintains adherence to worldwide lubricant specifications.For example, In April 2025, LIQUI MOLY introduced its High-Performance Hybrid Engine Oil, specifically developed to meet the demands of hybrid vehicles. The new formulation reduces wear, prevents deposits, and improves engine efficiency under frequent cold starts and short-distance trips, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.Hybrid Engine Oil Market News:In October 2024, Fuchs Lubricants rolled out a complete range of lubricant products suited for hybrid cars that functions as the world's top supplier. The cutting-edge lubricants include special hybrid powertrain functionality, which provides highest possible efficiency as well as maximum performance and prolonged product life. The new line of products offers solutions to hybrid systems by formulating lubricants that can handle multiple temperature zones and changing operation requirements.In May 2022, Nissan and Shell partnered to create a hybrid rally concept car that combines contemporary technological advancements with motorsport high-performance requirements. Through their alliance, Shell introduces sophisticated lubricants to pair with Nissan's engineering capability to push hybrid vehicle performance beyond existing boundaries.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10724 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Hybrid Engine Oil market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Oil Type (Full Synthetic Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, and Low-Viscosity Oil), Vehicle Type (Mild Hybrid Vehicles (MHEVs), Full Hybrid Vehicles (HEVs), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)), Viscosity Grade (0W-16, 0W-20 / 5W-20, and 5W-30), and Sales Channel (OEM-Fill / Dealerships, Independent Service Centers, Online Retail (eCommerce), and Quick Lube Chains), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global hybrid electric vehicles market size is anticipated to showcase a stellar growth trajectory registering a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031, according to Fact.MR. Gasoline hybrid vehicles are projected to surpass a value of over US$ 100 Million by 2031.The marine lubricants market will be USD 6.2 billion in 2025. According to Fact.MR analysis, it will increase at a CAGR of 1.5% and will reach USD 7.2 billion by 2035.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.