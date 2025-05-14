Rising Chronic Illnesses and Growing Focus on Physical Wellness Drive Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is one of the main drivers of the physiotherapy equipment market's expansion.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Physiotherapy Equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 21.6 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 41.1 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The physiotherapy equipment market is witnessing strong growth, driven by a rising number of chronic illnesses and an increasing focus on physical health and rehabilitation. Physiotherapy plays a vital role in helping patients manage conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases by reducing pain, restoring movement, and improving quality of life.

With more people living with chronic diseases, the demand for professional physiotherapy services and related equipment—like electrotherapy devices, ultrasound units, and therapeutic exercise machines—continues to rise. This has positioned physiotherapy as an essential part of modern healthcare.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/4508

Health systems worldwide are responding to this demand. For example, the Australian Council of Deans of Health Sciences recently called on the government to expand financial support for university students in physiotherapy and related fields, highlighting the growing need for trained professionals.

In addition to managing chronic diseases, the market is also being driven by a broader awareness of physical health. Governments and health organizations are encouraging active lifestyles and preventive care. In January 2025, China introduced daily two-hour physical activity requirements in schools to fight childhood obesity. India’s Ministry of Health launched the ‘75/25’ initiative to screen 75 million people for diabetes and hypertension by 2025, training thousands of healthcare workers and bringing care closer to communities through digital platforms.

However, despite this growing demand, the high cost of advanced physiotherapy equipment remains a challenge. Modern devices such as robotic rehabilitation systems and smart wearable tools often require a significant investment, especially for small clinics. These costs include not only purchasing and installing the equipment but also ongoing maintenance and staff training. For many smaller healthcare providers, this presents a major barrier to adoption.

In terms of product types, equipment continues to dominate the market. These include exercise machines like treadmills and resistance systems that improve strength and mobility, and electrotherapy units like TENS and EMS that help reduce pain and improve circulation. Recent innovations, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in home workout machines, are making rehabilitation more engaging and personalized. Devices like Tonal 2 provide real-time feedback and tailored strength programs for users at home.

Meanwhile, accessories—such as straps, balance aids, and therapy balls—are emerging as the fastest-growing segment. These products enhance the effectiveness of primary physiotherapy equipment and support recovery efforts across a wide range of conditions.

Efforts are also underway to standardize and regulate the use of physiotherapy equipment. In August 2022, India’s Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) classified 60 rehabilitation-related devices under official medical device regulations. These steps, along with regulatory efforts to ensure quality care in allied health services, aim to improve safety and outcomes in physiotherapy practice.

As global healthcare continues to prioritize rehabilitation and preventive care, the physiotherapy equipment market is expected to expand significantly. Despite cost-related challenges, innovation and policy support are likely to play a key role in shaping its future.

To know more about the report, click here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Physiotherapy Equipment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Physiotherapy Equipment industry is characterized by the presence of global and regional players such as CHINESPORT, Medtronic, DJO Global, TheraBand, Zimmer Biomet, Patterson Medical, Teneo Group, Ottobock, Enraf-Nonius, Bauerfeind, and others. The global Physiotherapy Equipment market is relatively fragmented, with a high level of competition.

The prominent players operating in the market are constantly adopting various growth strategies to stay afloat in the market. Product launches, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and intensive R&D are some of the growth strategies that are adopted by these key players to thrive in the competitive market. The key market players are also constantly focused on R&D to supply industries with the most efficient and cost-effective solutions.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 2022 update, the percentage of coronary heart disease among adults aged 18 years and over in the United States increased to 4.9% in 2021 as compared to 4.6% in the previous years. Also, according to the report published by SingleCare in January 2022, rheumatoid arthritis affects more than 1.36 million adults in the United States every year. Thus, such a high disease burden is likely to create demand for physiotherapy equipment in the management of such diseases.

Some of the key companies in the global Physiotherapy Equipment market include:

CHINESPORT

Medtronic

DJO Global

TheraBand

Zimmer Biomet

Patterson Medical

Teneo Group

Ottobock

Enraf-Nonius

Bauerfeind

Physiotherapy Equipment Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, the government installed modern equipment like a TENS machine, IFT muscle stimulator, traction machine, SWD, static bicycle, and cordysafe chair at the physiotherapy unit of District Hospital, Chhattisgarh (India), in order to cure critical cases of chronic back pain and stiffness.

In January 2023, UK-based aquatic therapy treadmill manufacturer Hydro Physio launched its new hydrotherapy system into the Middle East market at Arab Health 2023.

In September 2022, Hyperice, a high-performance wellness brand, launched two new products under the heat therapy category, Venom Go and Venom 2, with HyperHeat technology for the fastest, most consistent, and even distribution of heat to relieve sore, stiff muscles and promote wellness. Such advanced launches are expected to augment market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Quick Buy Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/4508

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Equipment

Accessories

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Musculoskeletal

Neurological

Gynaecological

Others

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Physicians’ Offices

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2024-2033. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Request For Customization Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/4508

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market/market-size

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market/market-share

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market/market-trends

Physiotherapy Equipment Regional Market Demand@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market/regional-market-demand

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/physiotherapy-equipment-market/market-analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.