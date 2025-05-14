Glycol Ethers Market Sees Strong Growth Driven by Industrial Demand and Environmental Innovation

Emergen Research Logo

The Glycol Ethers Market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as increasing demand for industrial applications, regulatory developments

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glycol Ethers Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.6 billion in 2024 to USD 8.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 3.40%. The global Glycol Ethers market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by rising demand across industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, and personal care. Glycol ethers, known for their excellent solvent properties and compatibility with both water and organic materials, play a key role in various industrial and consumer applications.

One of the biggest drivers of this market is the construction and automotive sectors, where glycol ethers are commonly used in paints and coatings. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in the U.S. reached around $1.9 trillion in 2023, contributing significantly to the demand for solvent-based products that use glycol ethers. These solvents help improve paint performance, durability, and finish quality.

Glycol ethers are also widely used in cleaning products, personal care items, and soaps. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized some glycol ethers under its Safer Choice Program, promoting their use in environmentally friendly products.

Another fast-growing segment is electronics. Glycol ethers are used in semiconductor manufacturing and other high-precision processes due to their ability to clean delicate components without causing damage. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that the semiconductor industry added about $258 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023 and is expected to grow by 5% annually over the next decade. As a result, demand for high-purity glycol ethers is rising to support this expanding sector.

In addition, glycol ethers play an essential role in photoresist formulations used in making microchips and integrated circuits. With major electronics production centers in East Asia and North America, and support from initiatives like the CHIPS Act in the U.S., demand for glycol ethers is expected to increase.

However, environmental and health concerns pose challenges to the market. Certain E-series glycol ethers, like EGME and EGEE, have been linked to health risks such as reproductive toxicity. Regulatory bodies like the EPA and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have set strict guidelines to ensure safe handling and use. The EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory program also requires manufacturers to report emissions, driving a shift toward safer alternatives.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), often found in solvent-based products, contribute to air pollution and respiratory issues. As a result, states like California have implemented regulations to reduce VOCs in consumer products. These concerns are encouraging the development of low-toxicity and environmentally friendly glycol ether alternatives, though innovation in this space comes with high research costs and lengthy approval processes.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is broadly categorized into two types: E-series and P-series glycol ethers.

E-series Glycol Ethers (e.g., Butyl Glycol Ether) held the largest market share in 2024. These are widely used in paints, coatings, and industrial cleaning products due to their strong solvency and performance. According to the U.S. Paint and Coatings Industry Statistical Handbook 2023, solvent-based coatings that heavily use E-series glycol ethers account for about 40% of the U.S. coatings market. Despite regulatory scrutiny, these compounds remain critical for heavy-duty applications like construction and automotive finishing.

P-series Glycol Ethers, including Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM), Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM), and Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM), are projected to grow the fastest. Their lower toxicity and environmental compatibility have led to wider adoption in water-based paints, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. In Europe, water-based coatings have been growing at an annual rate of over 12%, further driving P-series demand. These glycol ethers are also favored for their role as coalescing agents, helping ensure even coating and enhanced durability.

Glycol Ethers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The glycol ethers market is highly competitive, with the key players competing with each other for market share through product innovation, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. The top manufacturers include Dow Chemical, BASF, and Huntsman Corporation, which are competing to offer a wide range of glycol ether products.

With the increase in demand for eco-friendly solutions, competition is also rising in the P-series segment. The outlook for the industry is bright, with the Asia Pacific region expected to continue growing due to industrial expansion and the adoption of water-based, non-toxic alternatives in coatings and cleaning products.

In March 2024, Dow Chemical introduced a new line of sustainable glycol ethers aimed at reducing VOC emissions in industrial applications. This new product range is designed to meet global environmental regulations, particularly in coatings and cleaning products. Dow’s innovative approach focuses on enhancing performance while minimizing environmental impact.

Some of the key companies in the global Glycol Ethers Market include:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

FBC Chemical

India Glycols Ltd

Ineos Group Limited

Kemipex

KH Neochem Co. Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd

Oxiteno

Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

Shell

Glycol Ethers Latest Industry Updates

In February 2024, BASF announced a significant expansion of its production facility in Asia Pacific. The company is increasing its output of P-series glycol ethers, majorly propylene glycol monomethyl ether (PM) and propylene glycol monomethyl ether (DPM), to cater to the growing demand for water-based coatings and eco-friendly cleaning solutions across emerging markets.

In January 2024, Huntsman Corporation acquired a prominent glycol ether manufacturing facility in Europe. This acquisition aims to enhance the company’s supply chain and enable it to meet the rising demand for both E-series and P-series glycol ethers, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors.

In December 2023, SABIC entered into a partnership with a leading global automotive manufacturer to supply glycol ethers for automotive coatings. The agreement focuses on using sustainable glycol ethers in high-performance coatings, aligning with the automotive sector’s shift toward environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes.

Glycol Ethers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

E-series

Methyl Glycol Ether

Ethyl Glycol Ether

Butyl Glycol Ether

P-series

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)

Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)

Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)

Other Propylene Glycol Ethers

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Solvent

Anti-Icing Agent

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Chemical Intermediate

By End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Paints and Coatings

Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Adhesives

Other End-user Industries

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Coverage of the Glycol Ethers Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Glycol Ethers Market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Glycol Ethers Market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

