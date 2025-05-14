Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Surpass USD 132.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Functional Wellness | FMI

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Increasing health awareness and the shift toward natural, bioactive compounds are fueling consistent expansion in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market.

The surge in health-conscious consumers is transforming the nutraceutical ingredients market into a powerhouse of innovation, driving demand for cleaner, functional, and science-backed solutions.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nutraceutical ingredients market is poised for robust expansion, valued at USD 58.75 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 132.5 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer interest in health-enhancing diets and preventive healthcare, especially in the wake of global health concerns.Nutraceuticals, which encompass products derived from natural plant or animal sources, contribute significantly to basic nutrition while promoting overall wellness. These ingredients form the basis of dietary supplements , functional foods, and beverages. They support immune function, help manage obesity and stress, and offer preventive benefits against various diseases. However, the market faces regulatory hurdles due to inconsistent clinical evidence around certain ingredients—especially botanical extracts—which complicates the formulation of standardized global guidelines.Preview the Latest Trends – Request a Sample Copy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16939 Rising Demand for Functional Food Ingredients with Health BenefitsThe global nutraceutical ingredients market is experiencing a dynamic transformation as consumers prioritize preventive health, natural ingredients, and wellness-oriented lifestyles. As per industry forecasts, the market is expected to see significant growth over the next decade, with increasing emphasis on functional food ingredients with health benefits.A surge in consumer demand for clean-label nutraceutical products and fortified food options has placed bioactive compounds and botanical extracts at the forefront of product development. These ingredients are not only used in dietary supplements but are also becoming vital components in functional nutrition and sports nutrition ingredients across global markets.Key Takeaways:• The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2035.• Functional foods and dietary supplements dominate product adoption across regions.• Regulatory uncertainty, especially regarding botanical ingredients, remains a challenge.• Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market due to rising health awareness and aging populations.Key Trends Shaping the Future of Nutraceutical IngredientsThe industry is witnessing strong momentum due to a combination of technological advancements, shifting dietary patterns, and the rising burden of chronic diseases. Notable trends include:• Personalized nutrition based on individual health profiles• Increasing adoption of plant-based nutraceutical ingredients for immunity• Growing awareness about gut health solutions powered by probiotic and prebiotic ingredients• Demand for natural and organic nutraceutical ingredient trends over synthetic counterparts• Focus on nutritional therapy and nutrigenomics to target specific health needsThese factors are contributing to the rising demand for fortified food ingredients, especially in developed and emerging economies.Recent Developments in the Market:• In 2024, DSM expanded its human nutrition portfolio with the acquisition of a plant-based omega-3 ingredient firm, aiming to strengthen its sustainable nutraceutical offerings.• BASF launched new bioactive ingredients tailored for personalized nutrition products in early 2025.• Kerry Group announced the opening of a new innovation hub in Asia to develop region-specific nutraceutical formulations.Access the Complete Report – Drive Your Strategy Forward: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nutraceutical-ingredients-market Country-wise Analysis:United States:With a CAGR of 7.2%, the U.S. remains a frontrunner in the nutraceutical ingredients market, driven by a strong dietary supplement culture and advanced R&D capabilities.United Kingdom:The UK market, growing at 6.5% CAGR, is seeing increased adoption of functional foods amid rising health awareness and a shift toward plant-based diets.France:At a 6.8% CAGR, France is benefiting from strong consumer demand for organic and natural wellness products, particularly those supporting digestive and cardiovascular health.Germany:Germany (6.9% CAGR) has seen a surge in functional beverage launches and is a key European hub for nutraceutical innovation and clinical research.Italy:Italy's market (6.4% CAGR) is being shaped by a strong tradition of herbal and natural remedies, now incorporated into modern nutraceutical formulations.South Korea:With a CAGR of 7%, South Korea is emerging as a significant player in the functional food segment, leveraging tech-driven solutions for personalized nutrition.Japan:Japan’s nutraceutical ingredients market (6.2% CAGR) is driven by an aging population and the long-standing cultural integration of functional foods into daily diets.China:China, witnessing a robust CAGR of 8.1%, is experiencing exponential growth due to rising disposable incomes and widespread health consciousness.Australia:Australia’s market is expanding at 5.9% CAGR, with consumer preferences leaning towards organic and plant-based supplements.New Zealand:New Zealand, though a smaller market, is growing steadily at a 5.7% CAGR, fueled by increasing exports of clean-label nutraceutical ingredients.Competitive Analysis:The nutraceutical ingredients market is highly competitive and fragmented. Key players include BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group, DSM, and Cargill Inc. These companies are heavily investing in R&D, mergers, and regional expansions to enhance their market share. Key Market Players• Nestlé Health Science• International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)• BASF SE• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)• Glanbia Nutritionals• DSM Nutritional Products• Kerry Group• Lonza Group• Ingredion Incorporated• Cargill Inc.SegmentationBy Product:By product, this segment is further categorized into probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids, carotenoids, phytochemicals & plant extracts, protein, EPA/DHA, minerals, and fiber & carbohydrates.By Form:By form, this segment is further categorized into dry form and liquid form.By Application:By application, this segment is further categorized into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, and animal nutrition. 