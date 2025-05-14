Dentures Market New Investments, In-Depth Survey, Key Player and Forecast 2024-2033

Emergen Research Logo

The primary driver of the dentures market's expansion is growing awareness of oral health.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dentures Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.6 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.0%.The global dentures market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by rising awareness around oral health and ongoing advancements in dental technology. Increased public understanding of the importance of dental hygiene, especially among older adults, has led to a surge in demand for dentures as a practical and affordable solution for tooth loss.

One key driver behind this awareness is educational outreach and health campaigns. A recent example includes the Oral Health Foundation’s National Smile Month 2024, which launched under the theme "Love Your Smile". Sponsored by major dental brands like LISTERINE, Oral-B, and the British Society of Dental Hygiene and Therapy, the campaign promoted daily dental care habits and encouraged individuals to take control of their oral well-being.

Tooth loss, especially among the aging population, continues to be a major concern. Dentures offer an accessible way to restore oral function and appearance, making them a preferred option for many patients. Additionally, innovation in denture materials has significantly improved comfort and aesthetics. Advanced materials like high-quality acrylic resins, thermoplastics, and new composites now offer better fit, lighter weight, and a natural look and feel.

In a significant leap forward, 3D Systems introduced a new monolithic denture printing technology in February 2024. This cutting-edge multi-material jetted printing solution combines aesthetic tooth materials with durable gum bases to improve both appearance and longevity. The company expects FDA approval by late 2024, signaling a potential shift in how dentures are made and perceived.

Despite these advancements, the dentures market faces challenges. Growing preference for alternatives such as dental implants, crowns, and bridges is affecting demand. These options offer permanent solutions and are considered more convenient and lifelike. For instance, ZimVie’s TSX dental implants, launched in late 2022, are gaining popularity due to their immediate placement ability and strong performance in different bone conditions.

In terms of who is delivering these services, solo dental practices continue to lead the market, holding the highest share in 2024. These individual clinics typically manage all aspects of denture care, providing tailored solutions that meet each patient's specific needs. They offer both traditional and implant-supported options, allowing for greater flexibility.

Regulatory reforms are also shaping the industry. In August 2023, India passed the National Dental Commission Act, which replaces the previous Dental Council and establishes a new framework to regulate dental education and ethics. The Act emphasizes technology integration in education, supports private sector involvement, and aims to standardize dental care practices nationwide.

Meanwhile, Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and group practices are projected to grow the fastest in the coming years. These organizations provide comprehensive dental care, often involving a team of specialists working together to design and fit dentures. Their integrated approach and scale allow them to reach a broader patient base. In a notable move, the Maharashtra government in India included dental surgeries under public health insurance schemes in July 2024, expanding access to dental services across the state.

Dentures Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Dentures industry is characterized by the presence of global and regional players such as Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare, Align Technology, GC Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, SHOFU Inc., Vita Zahnfabrik, and others. The global Dentures market is relatively fragmented, with a high level of competition.

The prominent players operating in the market are constantly adopting various growth strategies to stay afloat in the market. Product launches, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and intensive R&D are some of the growth strategies that are adopted by these key players to thrive in the competitive market. The key market players are also constantly focused on R&D to supply industries with the most efficient and cost-effective solutions.

In January 2024, Dentsply Sirona introduced the Lucitone Digital Print Denture System for digital denture manufacturing with Primeprint Solution.

In December 2023, Myerson introduced the Trusana 3D Premium Denture System, exclusively distributed by Zahn Dental.

Some of the key companies in the global Dentures Market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Zimmer Biomet

Nobel Biocare

Align Technology

GC Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems

SHOFU Inc.

Vita Zahnfabrik

Dentures Latest Industry Updates

In February 2023, vhf camfacture AG was just certified as an Ivoclar Authorized Milling Partner for the Ivotion Denture System, a certification that now allows the company to produce monolithic full dentures.

In November 2022, Global Dental Science, LLC has signed a partnership agreement with Renew, LLC for supplying AvaDent. AvaDent is Renew's fixed-removable, full arch implant-supported dentures.

In March 2022, Amann Girrbach AG has launched Ceramill Motion 3, a new milling unit to conveniently fabricate dentures with more digitalization. It is designed for dry and wet operation.

Dentures Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Complete

Partial

By Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Removable

Fixed

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Solo Practices

DSO/Group Practices

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Dentures Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Dentures Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Dentures Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Dentures Market

