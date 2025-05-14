Oral Appliances Market Size In 2024 - 2033 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

The Oral Appliances market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 310.1 billion in 2024 to USD 510.7 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.70%.

The global Oral Appliances market size is expected to grow from 310.1 billion by the end of 2024 to 510.7 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. The major Oral Appliances market growth factors are increasing awareness of sleep disorders, growing usage of oral appliances among patients with mild-to-moderate sleep apnea, and growing awareness about effects of untreated sleep apnea among patients.

The latest Oral Appliances Market study, blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2024 – 2033.The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the oral appliances market. The growing prevalence of sleep apnea, particularly OSA, has led to a higher demand for effective treatment solutions. Oral appliances, especially MADs, are gaining popularity due to their comfort and ease of use compared to traditional CPAP machines. Technological advancements, such as custom 3D printing and integration with digital health tools, have enhanced the effectiveness and comfort of these devices. Additionally, the increasing awareness of dental hygiene and the rising incidence of dental disorders are fueling the demand for oral appliances across various applications, including orthodontics, sports safety, and bruxism management.

Restraints in the Market

Despite the positive growth trajectory, the oral appliances market faces certain challenges. One significant restraint is the limited customization offered by some over-the-counter devices, which may not provide the optimal fit for all patients. This limitation can affect the effectiveness of the treatment and patient satisfaction. Additionally, the cost of custom-made oral appliances can be a barrier for some individuals, especially in regions with limited healthcare coverage. The lack of awareness and education regarding the benefits of oral appliance therapy in certain demographics may also hinder market growth.

]Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

ResMed Inc.,ProSomnus,Vivos,SomnoMed.com,Glidewell,Airway Management (TAP),Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Whole You),Achaemenid, LLC,Apnea Sciences,Signifier Medical Technologies

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Oral Appliances Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Oral Appliances Market

Future Growth Opportunities

The market's growth is further supported by several key factors. The increasing preference for non-invasive and comfortable treatment options is driving the adoption of oral appliances. The integration of digital technologies, such as 3D scanning and printing, allows for more precise customization of devices, improving patient outcomes. Moreover, the growing emphasis on preventive dental care and the rising number of dental professionals offering oral appliance therapy contribute to market expansion. The availability of a wide range of products catering to different conditions and patient needs also supports the market's growth.

Oral Appliances Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs)

Tongue Retaining Devices (TRDs)

Hybrid Devices

By Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Mild to Moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Snoring

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Others (Sleep Laboratories, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Direct-to-Consumer (Online and Offline)

Hospitals & Clinics

Others (Dental Clinics, etc.)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

