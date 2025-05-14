Lyme Disease Testing Market Growth Research Report 2024-2033 | 250 Pages

Emergen Research Logo

The global Lyme Disease Testing market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 bn by the end of 2024 to USD 24.6 bn by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.80%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lyme Disease Testing market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 24.6 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period. The major Lyme Disease Testing market growth factors are rising adoption of at-home test kits, growth in point-of-care testing, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

The latest Lyme Disease Testing Market study, blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2024 – 2033.The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Several factors are propelling the growth of the Lyme disease testing market. The increasing prevalence of Lyme disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi transmitted through tick bites, has led to a surge in demand for accurate and timely diagnostics. Advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have enhanced the accuracy and speed of Lyme disease detection . Moreover, growing public awareness about the disease and its potential complications has prompted more individuals to seek testing, further driving market growth.

Restraints in the Market

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces certain challenges. One significant restraint is the high cost associated with advanced diagnostic tests, which can limit accessibility, especially in low-income regions . Additionally, current diagnostic methods may yield false positives or negatives, leading to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment . Furthermore, a lack of awareness and limited access to healthcare facilities in certain areas can hinder early diagnosis and treatment, impacting overall market growth.

]Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

DiaSorin S.p.A, BIOMÉRIEUX, Oxford Immunotec, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., T2 Biosystems, IGeneX, Gold Standard Diagnostics, ZEUS Scientific, Trinity Biotech

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Lyme Disease Testing Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Lyme Disease Testing Market

Future Growth Opportunities

The Lyme disease testing market is poised for continued expansion. Innovations in diagnostic technologies, including the development of at-home testing kits, are expected to make testing more accessible and convenient . Additionally, increased funding for research and development, along with government initiatives to raise awareness about Lyme disease, will likely contribute to market growth. As the global burden of Lyme disease continues to rise, the demand for efficient and accurate diagnostic solutions will remain strong, presenting opportunities for market players to innovate and expand their offerings.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Lyme Disease Testing Market , as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Lyme Disease Testing Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Lyme Disease Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

IGRA Testing

Others

By Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Serological Test

ELISA

Western Blot

Lymphocytic Transformation Test

Urine Antigen Testing

Immunofluorescent Staining

Nucleic Acid Test

By Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Blood

Urine

CSF

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Lyme Disease Testing Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

