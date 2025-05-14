DHS Files Emergency SCOTUS Request for Immediate Deportations

TdA Threats to Law Enforcement Grow while Illegal Aliens Remain in Custody

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released a statement after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a request Monday for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to end a temporary injunction of deportations under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA).

The prolonged detention of TdA members in ICE facilities poses serious risks for ICE officers, facility staff, and other detainees, and DHS requests that the SCOTUS moves quickly to allow ICE to remove these terrorist gang members from our country.

“23 TdA members barricaded themselves in the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, threatened to take hostages, and endangered officers. Keeping these foreign terrorists in ICE facilities poses a serious threat to ICE officers, staff, and other detainees,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The media repeated these TdA gang members’ false sob stories, but the truth is these are members of a foreign terrorist organization that rape, maim, and murder for sport.”

According to ICE Dallas Acting Field Office Director Joshua Johnson, on April 26, 23 TdA members at Bluebonnet Detention Facility barricaded the doors of their housing unit with bed cots. The detainees also covered surveillance cameras and blocked the housing unit windows.

They also threatened to take hostages and injure facility staff and ICE officers in addition to attempting to flood the housing unit by clogging toilets. When they were ordered to take down the barricades, the TdA detainees did not comply with orders and remained barricaded for several hours.

Johnson also stated the following regarding the risk of prison recruitment and the expansion of TdA:

