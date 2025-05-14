Colle AI Introduces Simplified Developer Interface for NFT Automation

Empowering NFT creators with AI-driven tools for seamless multichain success.

New interface empowers developers with intuitive access to cross-chain NFT deployment, smart contract control, and AI-powered workflows

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-driven NFT platform, has launched a streamlined developer interface designed to simplify NFT deployment, smart contract automation, and cross-chain asset management. The new interface enhances productivity, reduces development time, and makes powerful Web3 tools more accessible to technical users.The simplified developer panel includes preconfigured smart contract templates, flexible API endpoints, and customizable asset workflows that support Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, and XRP. Developers can now integrate Colle AI’s engine directly into their apps or workflows with minimal friction—scaling faster while maintaining full control over contract logic and NFT configuration.Colle AI’s intelligent backend, powered by real-time AI automation, supports features like dynamic metadata generation, automated routing, and chain-specific deployment logic. This enables developers to automate bulk creation, respond to network conditions, and ensure optimized minting across chains.With this launch, Colle AI strengthens its commitment to both creators and builders—delivering tools that simplify blockchain complexity and accelerate development in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

