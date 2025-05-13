When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 13, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 13, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Wheat, Milk, Sesame Company Name: Nature Mills US Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Rice Mixes, Soups, Spice Mixes, Porridge Mix, Papads and Vadam Products

Company Announcement

NatureMills US Inc., based in Prosper, Texas, is recalling select products that were sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens: Wheat, Milk, and Sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The affected products were distributed nationwide in the United States via the NatureMills website(www.naturemills.com).

Recalled Products (Grouped):

Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix

Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup

Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder

Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix

Black Kavuni Porridge Mix Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad

Product Description UPC Batch Code/Best By Dates Nature Mills Idly Chilli Powder, 200g 1 95993 07455 5 ICPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

ICPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

ICPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

ICPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026) Nature Mills Sesame Rice Mix, 200g 689394708435 SRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

SRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

SRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Dal Garlic Rice Mix, 200g 689394708428 DRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

DRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

DRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Moringa Rice Mix, 200g 689394708442 MRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

MRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

MRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Curry Leaf Rice Mix, 200g 689394708336 CRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

CRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

CRMVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)

CRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Vallarai Rice Mix, 200g 689394708459 VRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

VRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

VRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Horsegram Rice Mix, 200g 689394708466 HRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

HRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

HRMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Avarampoo Soup, 100g 689394708374 AVSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

AVSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

AVSVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Horsegram Soup, 100g 689394708398 HGSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

HGSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

HGSVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Moringa Leaf Soup, 100g 689394708381 MLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

MLSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

MLSVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Wonderberry Soup, 100g 195993074562 WLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

WLSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

WLSVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Traditional Sambar Powder, 200g 689394708312 SBPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

SBPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

SBPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)

SBPVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Traditional Rasam Powder, 200g 689394708329 RSPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

RSPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

RSPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)

RSPVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Garlic Vadam, 100g 195993074609 GVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

GVMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

GVMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Tomato Vadam, 100g 195993074593 TVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

TVMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

TVMVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Rice Papad, 200g 195993074623 RAPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

RAPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

RAPVH (Best By JUN-2026) NatureMills Black Kavuni Porridge Mix, 200g 689394708282 BKPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)

BKPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)

BKPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)

BKPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

This recall was initiated after a routine internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling. The issue was the result of a oversight in the packaging process. Immediate corrective measures have been implemented.

Consumers who have purchased these products and who are allergic to Wheat, Milk, or Sesame should not consume them. Please dispose of the items and contact us for a full refund or replacement at info@naturemills.com or 1-833-628-8736, 9AM to 5PM CST.

Visit www.naturemills.com/pages/recall for more information.