Osmosis Celebrates 40 Years of Wellness Innovation with Gala Honoring the First Cedar Enzyme Bath in America

Osmosis founder Michael Stusser (L) with author Paul Hawken (R) Zen gardens at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary Actor, director, and author Peter Coyote

Book signing with Paul Hawken, and a live talk with Paul and Peter Coyote, plus food and footbaths on May 21

The need for sanctuary and human touch is greater now than any time since we started Osmosis 40 years ago. The healing quality of quietude and nature connection cannot be overestimated.” — Michael Stusser, founder of Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary

FREESTONE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, a cherished destination for holistic healing nestled in the heart of West Sonoma County, is thrilled to announce its 40th Anniversary Gala Celebration, honoring a pioneering moment in wellness history: the arrival of the first Cedar Enzyme Bath in the United States.

This milestone event is Wednesday, May 21, from 5–9 PM at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone, California.

A Celebration Rooted in Community and Healing

The evening of connection, inspiration, and gratitude opens with a tea reception and book signing with New York Times bestselling author and long-time friend Paul Hawken in the welcome garden. Paul is an esteemed author and environmentalist whose ten books have reached readers in over 50 countries and been translated into 30 languages — including five that became New York Times bestsellers. With a passion for healing the planet, Paul has founded ecological businesses, written about the intersection of nature and commerce, and advised leaders around the world on how to regenerate our climate, economy, and ecosystems. His thoughtful voice has been shared on programs like the Today Show, Talk of the Nation, Bill Maher, and CBS This Morning, and his work has been featured in respected publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Newsweek, Forbes, and Business Week.

The event will move to Osmosis’ landmark meditation garden, where Hawken will share reflections from his transformative new book, Carbon, The Book of Life in dialogue with the legendary Peter Coyote — celebrated actor, director, and author. A lifelong activist and ordained Zen priest, Coyote brings a rare depth and resonance to every dialogue, enhanced by his unmistakable voice and profound commitment to planetary healing. Carbon takes us into the world of the most misunderstood yet versatile element on the planet. This stirring, hopeful, and deeply humane book illuminates the infinite connections between carbon and human well-being.

As the sun sets, guests will delight in heavy hors d’oeuvres crafted by culinary artist Isa Jacoby, with wine poured by Bohème. The evening concludes under the stars with toasts, desserts, music, and soothing cedar enzyme footbaths.

Tickets available with sliding scale pricing from $40 to $90 to ensure accessibility for a broad spectrum of the community.

Event Details

Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary’s 40th Anniversary Gala Celebration

209 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, CA 95472

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

5:00 – 9:00 PM

Reservations

A Look Back: 40 Years of Innovation and Sanctuary

Founded in 1985, Osmosis introduced a unique Japanese healing modality to the West: the Cedar Enzyme Bath. What began as a vision by founder Michael Stusser has grown into an internationally known spa sanctuary for tranquility and renewal. With over 500,000 visitors served, Osmosis has remained true to its mission of nurturing the mind, body, and spirit in a setting of profound natural beauty.

In addition, Osmosis is known for its award-winning massage therapies, organic facials, and tranquil Zen gardens, and continues to evolve in service to the community. This anniversary marks not just a reflection on the past, but an exciting new chapter.

Introducing: All-Day Retreats at Osmosis

In tandem with this celebration, Osmosis is launching a new offering: All-Day Retreats. These immersive day-long experiences blend nature connection, restorative spa services, nourishing meals, and guided practices in a serene new creek side setting. They reflect Osmosis’ enduring commitment to creating space for rejuvenation, clarity, and reconnection.

About Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary

A pioneer in sustainable spa culture and home of the only Cedar Enzyme Bath in North America, Osmosis strives to be an authentic place of healing and transformation.

###

A History of Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary with Founder Michael Stusser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.