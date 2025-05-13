Interview with Robert Paul Kersbergen: From $5 Upwork Project to Earning Over $1 Million

My approach is deeply client-centric. I don’t just execute tasks; I develop comprehensive strategies aligned with each client’s business goals” — Robert Paul Kersbergen

PANAMA, PANAMA, PANAMA, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this exclusive interview, we explore the inspiring journey of Robert Paul Kersbergen, a top-rated SEO and marketing expert who has leveraged Upwork’s global freelancing platform to build a thriving career and generate over $1 million in income. We also delve into how Upwork functions as a premier marketplace for freelancers worldwide.Q: Robert, can you tell us how you got started with freelancing on Upwork?A: Absolutely. I started my freelancing journey back in 2012 with a modest $5 project on what was then called Elance, which later merged into Upwork. Despite having a marketing degree and experience working in advertising agencies, I was essentially starting from scratch in the freelance world. Over time, I focused on SEO and digital marketing, building my reputation by delivering quality work and maintaining strong client relationships. Today, I’m proud to say I hold a 100% job success score on Upwork, a record I’ve maintained for over a decade.Q: That’s impressive! How did you grow from that initial project to earning over $1 million on Upwork?A: It was a gradual process fueled by dedication and strategic focus. I kept my project load manageable to dedicate full attention to each client, which helped me deliver outstanding results. Over the years, I’ve worked with Fortune 500 companies like American Express, Kaspersky, 3M, and Unilever, as well as innovative startups. Many Upwork clients have doubled their website traffic or even tripled their revenue thanks to the SEO and content marketing strategies I developed. This consistent delivery of value translated into long-term contracts and referrals, which collectively pushed my Upwork earnings beyond the $1 million markCan you describe your approach to SEO and marketing that sets you apart on Upwork?A: My approach is deeply client-centric. I don’t just execute tasks; I develop comprehensive strategies aligned with each client’s business goals. I analyze market trends, competitor landscapes, and user behavior to craft SEO and content marketing plans that drive measurable growth. Communication is key-I ensure clients understand the strategy and progress every step of the way. This transparency builds trust and leads to repeat business. Plus, I keep my workload low to maintain high quality and responsiveness.Q: What role has Upwork played in your career development?A: Upwork has been instrumental. It’s a global platform that connects freelancers with clients from all over the world, offering a secure environment for collaboration and payment. The platform’s tools for project management, milestone payments, and dispute resolution give freelancers like me confidence and stability. Upwork’s Expert-Vetted program, which I was invited to join as part of the top 0.5% of talent, also helps highlight top performers and attracts high-quality clients. Without Upwork, scaling my freelance business to this level would have been much harderQ: For those unfamiliar, can you explain how Upwork works and why it’s a powerful platform for freelancers?A: Sure. Upwork is a marketplace that connects businesses needing freelance services with professionals offering skills in areas like marketing, software development, design, and writing. Freelancers create profiles showcasing their expertise, portfolios, and client reviews. Clients post projects or ongoing work, and freelancers submit proposals. Once hired, Upwork facilitates communication, time tracking, and payment through escrow, ensuring security for both parties.The platform’s global reach means freelancers can work with clients anywhere, breaking down geographical barriers. Upwork also offers talent verification programs, like the Expert-Vetted badge, which helps top freelancers stand out. For many, it’s a gateway to building a sustainable freelance career with significant income potentialQ: You mentioned charity work and living in Panama. How do these aspects influence your professional life?A: I moved to Panama in 2013 for love and have since embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, living in various countries and learning languages. This global exposure enriches my understanding of diverse cultures and markets, which is invaluable in marketing. I also founded a nonprofit in Panama focused on social issues like addiction and LGBTQ rights. This work keeps me grounded and motivated to make a positive impact beyond business. Balancing freelance work with charity efforts is challenging but deeply fulfilling as outlined in this article about Robert Paul Kersbergen Q: What advice would you give to freelancers aiming to achieve similar success on Upwork?A: Focus on quality over quantity. Keep your client load manageable so you can deliver exceptional work. Communicate clearly and regularly. Build trust by being reliable and transparent. Invest in continuous learning to stay ahead in your field. And don’t be afraid to start small-every big success begins with a first project, no matter how modest. Lastly, leverage Upwork’s tools and programs to build credibility and visibilityQ: Looking ahead, what are your goals for your freelance career?A: I aim to continue helping tech companies and startups grow through strategic SEO and marketing. I want to deepen my expertise in emerging areas like AI-driven marketing and maintain the high standards my clients expect. Personally, I hope to expand my charity work and use my platform to support social causes. Upwork will remain a key part of my journey as it evolves alongside the freelance economyAbout Robert Paul KersbergenRobert Paul Kersbergen is an SEO and marketing consultant based in Panama with over 14 years of experience. He has worked with major corporations and startups worldwide, helping clients double traffic and triple revenues through targeted digital strategies. Recognized as part of Upwork’s top 0.5% talent, Robert combines professional excellence with a passion for social impact, founding a nonprofit to support vulnerable communities in Panama.About UpworkUpwork is the world’s largest freelancing platform, connecting millions of businesses and independent professionals globally. It offers a secure, transparent environment for project collaboration, payment, and communication. Freelancers across disciplines-marketing, IT, design, writing, and more-use Upwork to find work, build portfolios, and grow their careers. The platform’s features include talent vetting, milestone payments, and dispute resolution, making it a trusted hub

