Devan Gockenbach Launches Creatify to Help Brands Scale on TikTok

CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devan Gockenbach, a 19-year-old entrepreneur, has launched Creatify, a TikTok Shop incubator and content accelerator designed to help brands grow eCommerce revenue through scalable, creator-driven strategies.Gockenbach began his entrepreneurial journey at just 13, launching a gaming-focused agency that supported online creators with growth strategies. But it was in early 2021 that he experienced his first major breakthrough: a direct-to-consumer toy brand that went viral. Leveraging TikTok’s organic reach, he scaled the business rapidly—turning a simple product idea into a high-performing, trend-driven eCommerce operation. The success opened his eyes to the untapped potential of pairing viral content with consumer goods and solidified his focus on mastering the content-commerce ecosystem.By 18, Gockenbach had already earned his first million in profit.That momentum led to the launch of Creatify, a performance-focused content accelerator that now partners with enterprise brands to drive TikTok Shop growth through scalable creator strategies. In some cases, Creatify takes an equity stake; in others, it operates as a high-level media and content arm.What separates Creatify from traditional agencies is its network of over 8,500 vetted creators who collectively generate more than 500 million monthly views. To date, those creators have earned over nine figures in commissions, reflecting the ecosystem’s scale and impact. Backed by more than $100 million in TikTok ad spend, Creatify blends paid and organic content strategies to drive performance at scale.“Brands need scalable, cost-efficient ways to earn attention online,” said Gockenbach. “When done right, organic content can outperform traditional ads in both reach and ROI.”To date, Creatify facilitates over $20 million in monthly TikTok Shop revenue across its portfolio and has taken brands from zero to $200,000+ in a single day within 90 days.At just 19 years old, Devan Gockenbach is not just riding the next wave of content commerce—he’s building the infrastructure behind it.About CreatifyCreatify is a TikTok Shop incubator and content accelerator founded by Devan Gockenbach. It helps enterprise brands scale eCommerce through organic and paid creator-led strategies. With a network of over 8,500 creators and $100M+ in managed ad spend, Creatify generates over $20 million in monthly TikTok Shop revenue.

