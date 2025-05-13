Electric Traction Motor Market Set to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by EV Surge and Rail Electrification

Electric Traction Motor Market

Electric traction motors drive the shift to e-mobility with efficient, low-emission transport, boosted by advances in design, materials, and cooling systems.

Electric traction motors are not just reshaping transport they're redefining industrial growth and clean energy goals worldwide.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Electric Traction Motor Market is poised for exponential growth, projected to surge from USD 18.5 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 91.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.3%. Rising demand for high-performance motors in electric vehicles (EVs), favorable government incentives, and the rapid electrification of rail networks are among the key factors driving this robust market expansion.As fossil fuel costs escalate and climate concerns intensify, electric traction motors are emerging as a vital solution in the transition toward low-emission transportation systems. Traction motors, being the backbone of EV propulsion systems, are in high demand as global EV production continues to rise.The increasing preference for hybrid and fully electric vehicles is compelling OEMs to integrate compact, efficient, and high-torque motors into their platforms. This shift is not only redefining the automotive landscape but also opening new revenue streams for motor manufacturers.𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗩𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵:Incentives such as tax rebates, zero-emission vehicle mandates, and infrastructure subsidies are playing a pivotal role in making electric vehicles more affordable and appealing to consumers. These policies are directly impacting the electric traction motor market by fostering demand for electric drivetrains.Countries such as China, Germany, and the U.S. are leading the charge by offering significant financial assistance for EV buyers, catalyzing a surge in production and purchase. This regulatory environment is fostering an ideal growth scenario for electric motor suppliers.𝗥𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗱 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀:Urban centers are facing immense pressure to modernize public transportation systems. Electric buses, metro rail systems, and trams powered by traction motors are being deployed across major cities to reduce traffic congestion and emissions.With rapid urban sprawl, especially in Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa, smart city initiatives are prioritizing the electrification of transportation networks. This growing urban focus is stimulating demand for traction motors designed for heavy-duty and high-efficiency performance.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:The global electric traction motor market is gaining traction due to the rising adoption of EVs, rail electrification initiatives, and favorable government policies. Traction motors are at the heart of electric locomotives, enabling high-speed and energy-efficient rail travel.Emerging economies are rapidly developing metro and regional rail systems, driving up demand for scalable, robust traction motors in the transportation sector.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹:Innovations in control algorithms, regenerative braking, and lightweight materials are significantly enhancing traction motor performance. These advances are also helping manufacturers lower production costs and extend product lifecycles.Enhanced thermal management systems and IoT-enabled motor diagnostics are attracting OEMs looking for intelligent, durable, and maintenance-friendly propulsion systems.𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:- Schneider Electric SE – Leading provider of energy-efficient motor control solutions for rail and automotive.- The Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Specializes in high-performance motors for defense and transportation.- Prodrive Technologies – Innovator in lightweight, compact motor designs for EVs and automation.- Toshiba Corporation – Offers advanced propulsion systems and motors for high-speed rail networks.- General Electric Co. – Global leader in power solutions, offering scalable motor systems for electrified transit.- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. – Focused on industrial-grade traction motors with a strong presence in Asia.𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:Stricter emission standards and carbon neutrality targets are compelling industries to adopt electric mobility solutions. Regional Analysis:
- North America: Driven by federal EV subsidies and urban rail modernization.
- Latin America: Emerging EV market with rising interest in electric public transport.
- Europe: Strong policy backing for e-mobility; leading rail electrification projects.
- East Asia: Largest EV manufacturing hub; rapid metro expansions in China and Japan.
- South Asia: India leading with electric buses and railway electrification plans.
- Middle East and Africa: Gradual adoption driven by smart city investments and transit projects.

Electric Traction Motor Market Segmentation by Category
By Type:
- AC
- DC
By Power Rating:
- Below 200 KW
- 200 KW to 400 KW
- Above 400 KW
By Vehicle Type:
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Mild Hybrid Vehicles
- Full Hybrid Vehicles
By Application:
- Railways
- Electric Vehicles
- Elevators
- Conveyors
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:
The industrial security system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period. The market value is expected to increase from USD 55.9 billion in 2024 to USD 115 billion by 2034.
The global Industrial Crystallizer Market is projected to be valued at USD 4.3 billion by 2024 and rise to USD 7.4 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2024 to 2034. 