SLN/CR Releases Ten Commandments of Pickleball Noise Management

SLN/CR 10 Commandments of Pickleball Noise Management

SLN/CR Introduces Industry Framework for Proactive Sound Solutions

SLN/CR aims to lead the effort to find a reasonable common ground between the physical, mental, emotional, and social benefits of playing pickleball and the quiet enjoyment of a nearby neighbor’s yard” — Brett Cooper

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the rapid growth of pickleball and the increasing number of noise-related complaints, lawsuits, and court closures across the country, SLN/CR Panels, LLC — the leader in advanced sound baffling systems for sport — is proud to unveil the Ten Commandments of Pickleball Noise Management. SLN/CR aims to lead the effort to find a reasonable common ground between the physical, mental, emotional, and social benefits of playing pickleball and the quiet enjoyment of a nearby neighbor’s yard.This new framework serves as a practical guide for cities, HOAs, country clubs, architects, civil engineers, court builders, and community leaders to proactively manage and mitigate pickleball noise before it escalates into community conflict or a potential lawsuit. “The explosive growth of pickleball is something to celebrate — but only if it’s sustainable,” said Brett Cooper, Chief Sales Officer at SLN/CR. “Our Ten Commandments are designed to help communities play smarter, with fewer disruptions and more long-term harmony.”The Ten Commandments of Pickleball Noise Management:1. Proactive Design and Planning – Account for acoustics during the site selection and court layout phase. Design should include considerations for noise refraction, reflection and absorption. Noise propagation analysis should also be performed to assess the potential impact of surrounding areas.2. Community Engagement – Include neighbors early and often. Transparency reduces tension. Civil engineers can lead this process.3. Barriers – Install lightweight, absorptive sound-reducing panels, walls,, and fencing to control the propagation of sound waves to nearby homes.4. Operational Restrictions – Set play hours and noise limits that respect all stakeholders. In highly sensitive areas, further restrictions may be required depending on the size of the courts and number of players active.5. Equipment – Use quiet paddles and balls to reduce peak sound levels.6. Sound Masking – Strategically use landscaping or ambient noise to dilute sharp hits.7. Distance – Maximize the buffer between courts and nearby homes or quiet zones where possible.8. Assess – Conduct professional sound studies and noise propagation analysis to establish a baseline and develop a mitigation plan.9. Mitigate – Implement targeted treatments like SLN/CR panels to reduce decibels effectively. Noise masking or sound masking such as fountains is also effective. Natural barriers such as trees, shrubs, and hedge rows also will help diffuse noise.10. Monitor – Continue evaluating noise levels and community sentiment over time. Objective data collected from noise monitoring technology can help form detailed analyses of court locations.A Proven ApproachSLN/CR’s innovative NanoBaffle systems have been successfully deployed in sensitive areas such as Millbrae, CA, Bay Harbor Island, FL, and Windsor, CO — turning complaints into compliments. Backed by research published for the Acoustical Society of America (ASA) and The Institute of Noise Control Engineering (INCE), SLN/CR products are purpose-built for nuisance noise and designed for lightweight, modular installation.Learn MoreTo download a comprehensive eBook that addresses all these aspects in detail and a full guide visit www.slncr.com/tencommandments or https://www.slncr.com

