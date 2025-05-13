Adipic Acid Market Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2033

Emergen Research Logo

The major adipic acids market growth factors are the rising utilisation of nylon 6,6 across industries such as electrical & electronics, building & construction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adipic acids market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 7.4 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.00%.The adipic acid market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising demand for nylon 6,6 across major industries including automotive, textile, electrical & electronics, and construction. With the global automotive sector continuing to expand, adipic acid is seeing increased usage due to its role in enhancing the durability, performance, and aesthetics of vehicle components.

According to data from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, vehicle ownership in the country rose to 35.7 million in 2023, supporting the broader trend of automotive growth. This trend is directly contributing to the increasing need for adipic acid, a key ingredient in the production of nylon 6,6 used in car parts such as engine components and fuel systems.

Nylon 6,6 is also extensively used in textiles for producing sportswear and high-performance fabrics due to its elasticity and quick-drying nature. The electrical and electronics industry further fuels demand, using nylon 6,6 in various components requiring high heat resistance and durability. As these end-use sectors grow, so does the global demand for adipic acid.

Sustainable practices are becoming increasingly important to businesses and consumers alike, further influencing the market. Companies are investing in green innovations to reduce environmental impact. One notable development came in August 2022, when Japan-based Toray Industries Inc. launched a 100% bio-based adipic acid derived from inedible biomass. This eco-friendly alternative aligns with global efforts to cut carbon emissions while maintaining product quality.

In another key development, Asahi Kasei Corporation partnered with Genomatica in March 2022 to commercialize a plant-based version of nylon 6,6. The move is expected to accelerate the availability of sustainable materials in the automotive and electronics sectors, helping companies meet ambitious sustainability goals.

Despite the market’s upward trajectory, challenges persist. The volatility of raw material prices, influenced by global conflicts and supply chain disruptions, poses a significant risk. Adipic acid production relies heavily on petrochemicals and renewable feedstocks, both of which are subject to price fluctuations. These costs can hinder profit margins and may lead to higher prices for end-users, potentially dampening demand.

From an application standpoint, nylon 6,6 fiber remains the dominant segment in the market. It is extensively used in automotive and aerospace components like seat belts, airbags, and tire cords, which require high strength and low weight. The trend toward lighter, fuel-efficient vehicles is further supporting this segment’s growth. Nylon 6,6 fibers are also in demand in industrial settings for products such as ropes, conveyor belts, and nets.

Meanwhile, the adipate ester segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Adipate esters are used as plasticizers in flexible PVC products like flooring, medical devices, cables, and hoses. Rapid urbanization and rising construction activities are increasing the need for flexible, durable materials, pushing demand for adipate esters upward.

Adipic Acids Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Adipic Acids industry is characterised by the presence of global and regional players such as BASF SE, Domo Chemicals, INVISTA, LANXESS, Liaoyang Tianhua Chemical Co., Ltd, and others. Various growth strategies, such as product launches, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions, determine the competitive landscape for adipic acid. Partnerships and collaborations among companies help strengthen their market presence.

Intensive research and development work toward improving production processes and creating sustainable alternatives. As the demand for eco-friendly products increases, firms are focusing on developing bio-based adipic acid to meet consumer preferences. It thus presents a challenging environment that always requires improvement and adaptation, necessitating businesses to remain ahead in terms of strategic initiatives towards growth and sustainability in the adipic acid market.

In December 2023, Ascend Performance Materials began operating a new thermal reduction unit at its Pensacola, Florida, facility. The business claimed that this change would decrease approximately 98% of the greenhouse gas emissions connected with adipic acid manufacturing at this facility. The move was part of the company's 2030 vision strategy, which focuses on sustainable chemical production.

Some of the key companies in the global Adipic Acids Market include:

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF SE

Domo Chemicals

INVISTA

LANXESS

Liaoyang Tianhua Chemical Co., Ltd

Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A

Solvay

Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Adipic Acids Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, BASF's two manufacturing locations in South Korea obtained International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC)+ certification. This included certification for the full value chain, resulting in a low carbon footprint for adipic acid and polyamide.

In March 2022, Ascend Performance Materials has agreed to purchase Formulated Polymers Limited's compounding section, a well-known engineered materials firm in Chennai, India. Ascend's first manufacturing plant in the region will strengthen its footprint in global markets, focusing on electrical and e-mobility applications.

In May 2022, Lanxess and Advent paid about €3.7 billion for DSM's Engineering Materials business. As part of the agreement, Lanxess will donate its High-Performance Materials division to the joint venture. Lanxess is slated to get a minimum of $1.8 billion and might own up to 40% of the joint venture. Lanxess will utilise the proceeds of the purchase largely to reduce debt and begin share buyback schemes. The newly created joint venture will have an innovative product portfolio and a completely integrated value chain.

Adipic Acids Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Nylon 6,6 Fiber

Nylon 6,6 Resin

Polyurethane

Adipate Ester

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Adipic Acids Market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Adipic Acids Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Adipic Acids Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Adipic Acids Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Adipic Acids Market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

