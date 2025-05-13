MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe announces strong and credible new board to steer ECRDA into a new era

The MEC for Agriculture in the Eastern Cape, Ms Nonceba Kontsiwe, has finalised the appointment of the full Board of Directors for the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), effective from 1 May 2025, with the final three members confirmed on 6 May 2025.

This Board brings a powerful blend of technical competence, governance acumen, and ethical leadership at a time when institutional renewal and performance turnaround are critical for ECRDA. The Board members are collectively tasked with revitalising the Agency and restoring public trust in its ability to deliver on rural development, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth.

Board Appointments: Strategic Capabilities for Institutional Renewal

The final composition reflects a strategic balance across finance, agriculture, law, public administration, auditing, enterprise development, and traditional affairs. The members were selected from over 114 applications and assessed against strict criteria, including proven leadership, sectoral expertise, and commitment to public accountability.

Final ECRDA Board (2025–2028):

Chairperson:

Mr Phumzile Goodwin Zitumane – A former public sector executive with extensive experience in organisational turnaround, infrastructure governance, and strategic leadership.

Deputy Chairperson:

Dr Noncedo Princess Dorcas Khewu – A governance scholar with a PhD in Education and vast experience in HR oversight, policy review, and public entity boards.

Board Members:

Mr Simphiwe Ferrington Ndzundzu – Legal and governance expert with a strong track record in labour law and compliance.

Ms Bongeka Jojo – Chartered accountant and former CFO, bringing excellence in audit, risk, and financial accountability.

Ms Phoebe Noxolo Abraham – Former legislator and finance oversight chair, skilled in fiscal scrutiny and public accountability.

Ms Nancy Nomadewuka Sihlwayi – An evaluation and administration expert with national experience in housing finance and programme monitoring.

Ms Yvonne Tankiso Badi – Senior legal advisor and magistrate with experience in forensic audits, compliance, and governance reform.

Chief Ntsika “Minenkulu” Joyi – Traditional leader and governance practitioner with experience in rural oversight and institutional legitimacy.

Ms Nontuthuzelo Mbiko – An entrepreneur and social investor with deep knowledge in community upliftment, food security, and agricultural enterprise support.

Mr Mandla Rayi – Former MP and experienced public servant, bringing insights into national policy alignment, investment facilitation, and strategic governance.

Mrs Nokwakha Maceba – Commercial farmer and business leader with extensive knowledge in agribusiness development, cooperative models, and enterprise growth.

Technical Participation from Department of Agriculture

Mr Mfundo Macanda, will provide technical advice and participate in meetings when invited by the Board, representing the Department of Agriculture in an advisory capacity. This ensures a clear separation between operational support and independent governance, while still leveraging his valuable agricultural and institutional experience.

A New Era for ECRDA

"The composition of this Board is a strategic act of renewal. It addresses past challenges by introducing tested professionals with high integrity, diversity of skill, and a shared commitment to building an institution that works for rural communities. I believe this team will transform ECRDA into a high-performing, transparent, and impactful development agency,” said MEC Kontsiwe.

A formal induction will take place later in May 2025, and the MEC will engage stakeholders on the priorities of the new Board.

