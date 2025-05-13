Global Acrylate Monomers Market Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2033

Emergen Research Logo

The major growth factors in the acrylate monomers market are rising demand in the infrastructure and construction industries and a rise in the automotive

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acrylate Monomers market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 8.4 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.50%. The global acrylate monomers market is experiencing significant growth, supported by increasing demand across construction, automotive, and coatings sectors. Rapid urbanization, rising infrastructure investments, and the transition toward electric vehicles are among the leading forces fueling market expansion.

Acrylate monomers are key components used in the production of high-performance paints, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. Their unique properties—such as flexibility, weather resistance, and chemical durability—make them essential across various industrial applications.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/4496

Construction and Automotive Industries at the Forefront

The construction sector is a major consumer of acrylate monomers, especially as governments worldwide increase funding for infrastructure development. These materials are widely used in building and industrial coatings due to their ability to enhance durability and environmental resistance.

Meanwhile, the automotive industry is showing growing reliance on acrylate monomers, driven by the need for lightweight, durable materials. These monomers are essential in developing coatings and adhesives that improve vehicle performance, especially in electric vehicles (EVs). The shift to EVs and innovative car designs is expected to sustain high demand for advanced acrylic-based solutions.

A notable development in this space was Sumitomo Chemical’s completion of a pilot facility in Japan for recycling acrylic resin (PMMA) in 2022—an indication of rising interest in sustainable acrylate solutions.

Sustainability and Innovation Boost Market Momentum

In 2023, BASF expanded its product line with a bio-based version of 2-octyl acrylate (2-OA), incorporating 73% renewable content. The company also launched a new product variation certified under the ISCC PLUS standard using biomass balancing techniques to further reduce carbon emissions. These innovations reflect a broader industry commitment to environmentally friendly practices, which is increasingly influencing market demand.

Coatings Sector Plays a Vital Role

Acrylate monomers are especially important in the coatings industry due to their excellent bonding and UV resistance. Their applications span across buildings, vehicles, furniture, and even cosmetics. According to the World Coatings Council, the global coatings market is valued at USD 164 billion and is projected to grow steadily, thereby contributing to increased acrylate monomer consumption.

Challenges: Raw Material Price Volatility

Despite strong growth prospects, fluctuating raw material prices—particularly methanol and propylene—pose a challenge. These feedstocks are sensitive to global petrochemical market shifts, economic cycles, and geopolitical events. This volatility can affect production costs and pricing for manufacturers, impacting profit margins. To manage these risks, companies are increasingly turning to long-term supply contracts and exploring alternative materials.

Segment Insights: Monofunctional and Bifunctional Monomers Lead

The market is segmented by functionality type, with monofunctional acrylate monomers holding the largest share in 2024. Their widespread use in paints, adhesives, and sealants makes them a popular choice across industries due to their durability and weather resistance.

However, bifunctional acrylate monomers are the fastest-growing segment, as they offer high reactivity and strength, making them suitable for heavy-duty coatings and structural adhesives. Their increased adoption in automotive and construction sectors, combined with growing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials, is driving this segment’s expansion.

To know more about the report, click here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market

Acrylate Monomers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the Acrylate Monomers industry is characterised by the presence of global and regional players such as Arkema, BASF SE, DOW Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, and others. The competitive dynamics of acrylate monomers are characterized by ongoing interaction between the market and innovation.

Various producers are focusing on product formulation optimization to meet evolving application needs in applications such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods. This has led to an escalation of research and development efforts in order to improve the performance characteristics of acrylate monomers, including adhesion, durability, and resistance to the environment. The growing emphasis on green practices is also prompting companies to find environmentally friendly substitutes and formulations, thereby leading to enhanced market competition.

In February 2022, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation announced that it would transfer all shares of Lucite International Japan Co., Ltd., which specialises in the production of acrylic composite materials, to Midorikawa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. as part of a portfolio reform based on Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation's management policy.

Some of the key companies in the global Acrylate Monomers Market include:

Arkema

BASF SE

DOW Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Synthomer plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd.

Guang Dong Huiquan Lianjun Chemical Industries Co Ltd.

Alfa Chemistry

Sinocure Chemical Group Co., Limited

Acrylate Monomers Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, Evonik announced that it had chosen a new distribution structure for its VISIOMER speciality methacrylates to meet rising demand in the Indian market and has thus formed a strategic partnership with leading chemical distribution organisations Vimal Intertrade and Nordmann. With this agreement, Evonik hopes to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of speciality methacrylate solutions while also ensuring personalised and efficient support for your customers through its distribution partners.

In January 2023, Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Mitsui Chemicals worked together to standardise and improve chemical logistics, which is critical for society and industry. Immediate execution is planned for this fiscal year, with a focus on building stronger, more sustainable chemical logistics companies.

Acrylate Monomers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Functionality Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Monofunctional Acrylate Monomer

Bifunctional Acrylate Monomer

Trifunctional Acrylate Monomer

Multifunctional Acrylate Monomer

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Paint & Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives & Sealants

Fabrics

By End User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Biomedicals

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2024-2033. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Acrylate Monomers Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Acrylate Monomers Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Acrylate Monomers Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Acrylate Monomers Market

Quick Buy Acrylate Monomers Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/4496

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Acrylate Monomers Market Size@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market/market-size

Acrylate Monomers Market Share@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market/market-share

Acrylate Monomers Market Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market/market-trends

Acrylate Monomers Regional Market Demand@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market/regional-market-demand

Acrylate Monomers Market Analysis@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylate-monomers-market/market-analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.