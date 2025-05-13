Johnson Fistel Investigates the Fairness of Proposed Sale of Landsea Homes Corporation to New Home Co.

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to New Home Co, a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO).

On May 12, 2025, Landsea announced it had entered into a definitive agreement for New Home Co. to acquire all outstanding shares in a go-private transaction, offering shareholders $11.30 per share in cash — a price below both the prior 12-month high of $14.04 and a Wall Street analyst’s $18.00 price target.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/landsea-homes-corporation

If you are a shareholder of Landsea and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.