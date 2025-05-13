Infusion Pump Software Market Set to Reach USD 34.6 Billion by 2033, Driven by Growing Geriatric Population

Emergen Research Logo

Growing use of home healthcare for the elderly is driving demand for user-friendly, automated infusion pump software, supporting market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infusion pump software market is projected to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.6 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.80% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid increase in the aging population and the rising need for more efficient and safe drug delivery systems in healthcare.

As people age, they become more vulnerable to chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular issues, all of which require ongoing medication through infusion pumps. The need for advanced infusion pump software is growing as healthcare providers look for solutions that ensure better safety, reduce medication errors, and allow for real-time monitoring of patients. This software also enables remote management, which is especially important as more elderly patients receive care at home.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Infusion Pump Software market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Infusion Pump Software industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be aged 60 years or older. The number of people over 60 is expected to rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and double to 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is driving the demand for more healthcare solutions, such as infusion pump software, to manage the treatment needs of elderly individuals.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the growing number of elderly individuals, is another key factor contributing to the demand for infusion pump software. This market is also benefitting from the rise of smart hospitals and digital healthcare systems, where infusion pumps are integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) for real-time monitoring and more accurate medication delivery. Moreover, regulatory requirements focusing on patient safety and accurate drug administration are prompting healthcare facilities to adopt intelligent infusion pump software.

In April 2024, Baxter International received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Novum IQ large volume infusion pump, integrated with Dose IQ Safety Software. This system allows clinicians to use a single, integrated solution across various patient care settings, demonstrating the industry's commitment to improving infusion systems.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The adoption of smart infusion pumps is one of the main drivers for the infusion pump software market. These advanced pumps feature built-in drug libraries and dose error reduction systems (DERS), which minimize the risk of medication errors. Smart infusion pumps, along with enhanced real-time monitoring, are increasingly being adopted by hospitals and healthcare facilities to improve efficiency and ensure safety.

Technological advancements such as wireless connectivity and cloud-based analytics are also playing a significant role in the growth of the market. These innovations allow for remote monitoring, improving patient care and making infusion pump software an essential tool for modern healthcare practices. In June 2023, B. Braun Medical launched its DoseTrac Enterprise Infusion Management Software, which can connect up to 40,000 pumps across multiple facilities, further underlining the trend toward smarter, more integrated healthcare systems.

Challenges to Market Growth

Despite the positive growth outlook, the infusion pump software market faces challenges, particularly the shortage of skilled professionals needed to operate and maintain these advanced systems. Operating infusion pumps and interpreting data from them requires specialized knowledge in medical technology, programming, and regulatory standards. The lack of trained personnel in this field may hinder the widespread adoption of these systems, posing a challenge to the market’s expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

The infusion pump software market can be segmented by indication into general infusion, pain & anesthesia management, insulin infusion, chemotherapy, and enteral infusion. Insulin infusion is expected to dominate the market in 2024, driven by the rising number of people with diabetes and the increased use of insulin pumps. Additionally, enteral infusion is expected to be the fastest-growing category due to the higher demand for automated drug delivery in critical care and home healthcare settings.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)

Baxter International Inc. (Baxter)

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICU Medical)

Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)

Moog Inc. (Moog)

Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group Plc)

Terumo Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.)

Ypsomed AG (Ypsomed)

Micrel Medical Devices

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Infusion Pump Software market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Infusion Pump Software Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Dose Error Reduction Software (DERS)

Interoperability Software

Clinical Workflow Software

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

General Infusion

Pain and Anesthesia Management

Insulin Infusion

Chemotherapy

Enteral Infusion

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers Settings

Home Healthcare Settings

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Analysis of the Infusion Pump Software Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Infusion Pump Software market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Infusion Pump Software market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

