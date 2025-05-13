Global Liver Health Supplements Market to Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Liver Disease Cases

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cases of liver disease across the world is a major factor that promotes the market growth of liver health supplements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market analysis reveals that the global liver health supplements market is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2024 to USD 19.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a steady CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period. The rise in chronic liver diseases, growing health awareness, and increasing demand for natural supplements are major contributors to this growth.

Liver health supplements have seen a surge in demand due to the increasing prevalence of liver-related health issues, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Factors such as poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity rates have contributed significantly to the growing number of liver disease cases globally. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), NAFLD affects nearly 25% of the U.S. population, while the CDC reports over 4 million Americans are living with chronic liver disease or cirrhosis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also highlights liver diseases as a global health concern, identifying liver cirrhosis and cancer among the leading causes of death. In many developing nations, increased alcohol use and hepatitis infections have made liver health an urgent public health issue. As a result, more people are turning to supplements to help maintain liver function and prevent disease progression.

There is also a growing interest in natural remedies. Supplements made with herbal ingredients such as milk thistle, turmeric, and dandelion root have gained popularity due to their potential to support liver detoxification and reduce inflammation. Research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and NIDDK is exploring the benefits of these compounds, further validating their use and contributing to the market’s growth.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

One of the major drivers behind the growth of liver health supplements is increasing public awareness. Government and non-governmental organizations like the CDC, American Liver Foundation (ALF), and the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) have launched campaigns highlighting the importance of liver health. These initiatives encourage healthy habits and promote supplements as part of a wellness routine. As more people become health-conscious, interest in natural and preventive approaches—like using supplements—continues to grow.

Market Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges due to a lack of clear regulation. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not require dietary supplements to undergo the same approval process as pharmaceutical drugs. This has raised concerns about product safety and effectiveness. Consumers and healthcare professionals often remain skeptical about supplements with limited scientific backing, which could hinder wider adoption.

Product Type Insights

The market is segmented by product type into vitamins & minerals, herbal supplements, and others. Currently, vitamins and minerals lead the market share, with products such as Vitamin E, B vitamins, and Vitamin C widely used for their role in liver health. These nutrients support liver detoxification and protect against damage from oxidative stress and inflammation.

Vitamin E, in particular, has shown positive results in reducing liver damage among NAFLD patients, according to the NIH. These supplements are affordable and widely available in various forms, making them a preferred choice for everyday use.

However, the fastest-growing segment is herbal supplements. Consumers are increasingly leaning towards plant-based options that offer natural support for liver health. Herbs like milk thistle, known for its antioxidant compound silymarin, have demonstrated promising benefits in protecting liver cells. The rising demand for natural solutions without synthetic additives, especially in North America and Europe, is fueling the rapid growth of this segment.

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Liver Health Supplements Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Himalaya Wellness Company

Nature's Craft.

Swisse Wellness PTY LTD

Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Enzymedica.

Nature's Bounty

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

NOW

Irwin Naturals

Liver Health Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbal Supplements

Others

By Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Powders

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

