New Release Provides History Buffs With All We Do (and Don’t) Know About The Battle of Little Big Horn + Eyewitness Testimonies

Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of THE MYSTERIES CONTINUE

Charleston, SC, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between June 25 and 26, 1876 a battle raged between two sides: The Native Americans (made up of Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes) and the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army. Also known as Custer’s Last Stand, the battle ended in the Native Americans’ decisive victory over the Army as they sought to reclaim lands that had been stolen from them for years.

Despite knowing who was involved and what the battle was over, much is still unknown about the Battle of Little Big Horn. Author David B. MacNab has penned an overview of what history does and doesn’t tell us about the battle.

Now, readers can behold “Custer’s Last Stand” through the eyes of the survivors in this comprehensive analysis of an American battle shrouded in mystery.

“This book is an attempt to clarify what we know about the Battle of the Little Bighorn and what we still don't know for certain about it,” explained the author. “I include a fair amount of eyewitness testimony since, while researching this topic, I found that some of the clearest information regarding what happened the day of the battle comes from the words of the people who were there.”

The Mysteries Continue: What We DO KNOW and What We Still DO NOT Know about the Battle of the Little Big Horn (Custers Last Stand) is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

David B. MacNab is the author of Fifteen Interesting Historic Sites along the Coast and Rivers of Maine and Ten Exciting Historic Sites to Visit in Upstate New York. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in counseling and has held a lifelong interest in early American history. He is a member of the French and Indian War Society.

