Zelus Launches B2B Heat Safety System for Corporate Clients and Larger Organizations

Columbia, MO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zelus, a performance technology leader, today announced the launch of its new Heat Safety B2B system designed specifically for corporate clients and larger organizations. Built to support enterprise-scale operations, the platform equips organizations with tools to proactively manage environmental hazards and prioritize heat safety in real time.





ZELUS: Environmental Safety Redefined





The Zelus system safeguards athletes, outdoor workers, and warfighters from environmental threats such as heat stroke, lightning, and poor air quality. By blending cutting-edge technology with an intuitive, user-friendly interface, Zelus redefines how organizations approach risk management and operational safety.

“Larger organizations face complex, real-time challenges when it comes to employee safety and environmental awareness,” said Scott Schultz, MD, CEO of Zelus. “Our new B2B system delivers enterprise-level reliability with tools that organizations can trust in high-stakes environments.”

Engineered to eliminate barriers to deployment, the Zelus system operates without the need for additional hardware. Its mobile-first platform delivers live updates and automated alerts directly to the user interface, enabling rapid response and compliance with evolving safety standards.





Key Features of the new B2B Heat Safety System Include:

WBGT Readings : Provides Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) monitoring to track heat stress and inform safe outdoor activity thresholds.

Lightning Alerts : Delivers real-time lightning strike detection and alerts, enabling rapid decision-making for outdoor operations and events.

WBGT Alerts : Enables automated alerting when WBGT thresholds are breached, enhancing compliance with safety standards.

: Enables automated alerting when WBGT thresholds are breached, enhancing compliance with safety standards. Risk Management Dashboard: Offers centralized tools for identifying, evaluating, and mitigating environmental risks across facilities or campuses.

Designed for scale, the system can be deployed across multi-site organizations and integrates with existing safety protocols, HR systems, and compliance frameworks. From military units to construction firms and global enterprises, Zelus empowers teams to protect their people and maintain operations—without compromise.

“We built this system to give large organizations a proactive edge in managing environmental conditions,” Schultz added. “It’s about empowering corporate teams with live data to protect their people and streamline decision-making.”





The B2B system is now available to qualifying enterprise clients. To learn more, watch the video overview at https://video.zelusports.com/watch/6820bed4afa5d4ed0b58c964 or visit www.zelusports.com.





About Zelus



The Zelus system safeguards athletes, outdoor workers, and warfighters from environmental hazards such as heat stroke, lightning, and poor air quality. Zelus is a groundbreaking solution that blends cutting-edge technology with an intuitive, user-friendly design to revolutionize environmental safety. Featuring an innovative app interface, Zelus delivers accurate Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings, real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) updates, and lightning strike alerts—all without the need for additional hardware. This state-of-the-art system streamlines compliance and prioritizes the safety of individuals exposed to outdoor risks, making it a vital resource for organizations committed to proactive risk management. Zelus is redefining the standard for environmental safety.

