DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “SHUCK & SMILES” CONSUMER SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., launches the “Shucks & Smiles Sweepstakes”. Now through May 30, participants can enter HERE for 31 chances to win different prize packs, including one grand prize valued at $670, five secondary prizes valued at $210 each and 25 third place winners who will receive free product and coupons.

At the end of the promotion, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a brand name 22-inch griddle with grilling accessories, a variety of BBQ seasonings and rubs, along with a $250 gift card to a popular online grocery ordering and delivery service, and free Dandy corn sample coupons. Five additional winners will receive an 11-quart name brand cooler, pool float, insulated tumbler $50 online grocery and delivery service gift card as well as more Dandy corn products. The brand will also choose 25 winners to receive coupons to enjoy fresh corn even after the sweepstakes ends.

“This time of year, shoppers are looking for ways to enjoy more time outside with family and friends and that includes mealtimes. We want to inspire shoppers to fire up the grill and enjoy sweet corn all summer long,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “While corn on the cobb is a traditional and timeless favorite, sweet corn is also extremely versatile and can be used in salads, dips, appetizers and even desserts.”

Sweet corn is a healthy whole grain that is high in fiber and low in fat, making it a nutritious addition to any meal. Grown in the Florida sunshine during the late spring, fresh sweet corn from the Sunshine State is a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers. Dandy® sweet corn is also grown in Georgia and Michigan for year-round availability. Shoppers have the convenient options of both bulk corn as well as a pre-shucked and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to their busy lifestyles.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

Attachments

Nichole Towell Duda Farm Fresh Foods 561-804-1477 nichole.towell@duda.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.