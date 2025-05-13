A4M's 2025 Spring Congress Expands The Clinical Impact Of Longevity Medicine

Boca Raton, Florida, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 3,000 healthcare professionals, a record-breaking turnout, converged on West Palm Beach this April for the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine's (A4M) 33rd Annual Spring Congress. This milestone gathering showcased how rapidly longevity medicine is evolving from specialized practice to clinical necessity as practitioners adopt emerging interventions to improve both lifespan and quality of life.

Designed to address real-world challenges, the agenda zeroed in on the complexity of age-related dysfunction in which hormonal shifts intersect with cognitive decline and metabolic disorders are rarely isolated. Sessions focused on clinical implementation: validated diagnostic frameworks, longevity biomarker assessments, and treatment protocols that target – and optimize – underlying systems.

Dr. Jennifer Garrison of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging delivered a keynote that reframed reproductive longevity as a vital yet long-overlooked pillar of preventive care. Her message was a wake-up call, spotlighting the persistent gender gap in aging research and calling for immediate and greater investment in women's health as a clinical imperative.

"The clinicians in our community aren't waiting for change. They're building new standards of care in real-time," said Doreen Brown, CEO of the Informa Connect Medical Division. "Our role is to equip them with the education, tools, and support they need to lead that change confidently."

A4M will close the year with LongevityFest 2025, returning to Las Vegas December 12–14. Building on the momentum of this Spring Congress, the event will convene leading voices to explore the most pressing questions and promising directions in longevity care. LongevityFest 2025, a highly anticipated event, is on track to break attendance records for the fourth consecutive year, continuing its run as the largest event in both A4M's history and the field of longevity medicine.

About The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the premier global platform for continuing education in longevity, health optimization, and whole-person care. With advanced training programs and forward-looking clinical content, A4M empowers practitioners to deliver proactive, personalized care rooted in the latest science. Through cross-disciplinary collaboration and real-world application, A4M is helping redefine medical practice and improve outcomes across every stage of life.

