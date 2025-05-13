Global Ayurvedic Market to Reach USD 140.2 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Natural Healthcare Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

The major ayurvedic market growth factor is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of ayurvedic products

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ayurvedic market is expected to see rapid growth, increasing from USD 15.2 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 140.2 billion by 2033, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. This surge is mainly driven by the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with ayurvedic products and a growing shift among consumers toward herbal and natural remedies.

The Ayurvedic market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

As concerns rise over the side effects of synthetic medicines, more people are turning to natural healthcare options. Ayurveda, a traditional Indian medical system, is gaining traction globally thanks to its focus on preventive health, wellness, and minimal side effects. Government efforts such as India's AYUSH initiatives, along with global promotion through online platforms, social media, and influencers, are also playing a key role in expanding the reach of ayurvedic products.

Ayurveda is increasingly being recognized for its benefits in boosting immunity, managing chronic conditions like arthritis and diabetes, and offering solutions for skincare and digestive issues. Interest is rising not only in Asia-Pacific but also across North America and Europe, where consumers are showing a preference for holistic and sustainable health products.

Key business moves are also shaping the market. In October 2022, Apollo Hospitals announced a deal to acquire a 60% stake in AyurVAID, a prominent ayurvedic hospital chain, with an investment of INR 26 crore. Similarly, in September 2023, Emami Ltd. acquired a 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. and entered the juice market through Axiom’s brand AloFrut, further expanding its presence in natural health and wellness.

The demand for ayurvedic products is also supported by the growth of digital and e-commerce platforms. In September 2022, ‘The Ayurveda Experience,’ a digital platform based in India, announced its expansion into Europe, offering health supplements, skincare products, and wellness education, making ayurveda more accessible to international customers.

Despite the positive momentum, the market does face challenges. One of the major hurdles is strong competition from modern medicine. Allopathic treatments are backed by quicker results, scientific validation, and insurance coverage, making them the first choice for many patients. Ayurveda still lacks widespread clinical evidence and standardization, which limits its adoption in critical care. As a result, ayurveda continues to be more popular in preventive care and wellness rather than emergency or acute treatments.

From a product perspective, the market is segmented into herbal, mineral, and herbomineral formulations. The herbal category led the market in 2024, driven by growing consumer interest in natural products and their benefits. Increasing use of herbal remedies for immunity and stress relief, particularly after the pandemic, has strengthened this trend.

Looking ahead, herbomineral formulations are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to their effectiveness in managing chronic illnesses and boosting overall wellness. Better quality control and international sales through online and retail channels are helping boost their credibility and availability.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Ayurvedic business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur Ltd.

Natreon Inc.

Vicco Laboratories

Himalaya Wellness Company

EMAMI GROUP OF COMPANIES PVT LTD

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited

Baidyanath

Ayurvedic Market Segmentation Analysis

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Herbal

Mineral

Herbomineral

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Medical/Therapy

Personal

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

GI Tract

Infectious Diseases

Skin/Hair

Respiratory System

Nervous System

Cardiovascular System

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academia & Research

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Direct Sales

E-sales

Distance Correspondence

The global Ayurvedic market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

