Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,475 in the last 365 days.

Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 (eleven cents) per share on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Lydia Kopylova
lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact
Stephanie Heise
stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more