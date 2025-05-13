Arctic Wolf Promotes Key Technology Leaders to Drive Innovation Across Aurora Platform and AI-Powered SOC

Chris Kraft and Jeff Green take on elevated roles as Chief Product Officer and Chief Development Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the promotion of two senior leaders to key executive roles to drive the continued expansion and innovation of the Arctic Wolf® Aurora Platform and enhance the company’s AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC).

Chris Kraft has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, where he will lead the strategic direction of Arctic Wolf’s product portfolio and roadmap. In this role, Kraft will oversee teams focused on expanding the Aurora Platform with new modules and capabilities that enhance detection, streamline response, and reduce operational complexity for customers. A veteran cybersecurity product executive with more than 25 years of experience, Kraft joined Arctic Wolf from senior product leadership roles at Sophos, VeriSign, and Signio.

“Stepping into the role of Chief Product Officer is an exciting opportunity to help drive the future of the Aurora Platform,” said Chris Kraft, chief product officer at Arctic Wolf. “We’re harnessing the power of AI to redefine security operations—making them smarter, faster, and more scalable. Our mission is to lead the industry with a unified, open platform that empowers every organization to stay ahead of evolving threats with unprecedented precision and efficiency.”

Jeff Green has been appointed Chief Development Officer and will lead Arctic Wolf’s global Research and Engineering organizations. He is responsible for advancing the performance and scalability of the Aurora Platform and the company’s AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC). With over 30 years of experience, Green has held senior roles at Sophos, Pulse Secure, Juniper Networks, and McAfee, holds over 20 patents, and helped pioneer early cloud-based endpoint security systems.

"I'm excited to take on this role and continue building the backbone of our platform and SOC," said Jeff Green, chief development officer, Arctic Wolf. "As threats grow more sophisticated, we’re focused on delivering smart, resilient infrastructure that helps customers stay ahead, respond with confidence, and ultimately makes security work."

“Chris and Jeff have been instrumental in driving Arctic Wolf’s growth and establishing the Aurora Platform as the leading security operations platform in the market,” said Dan Schiappa, president of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “Chris has shaped the strategic product vision that sets us apart in the market, while Jeff has architected the scalable, resilient infrastructure that underpins our innovation. Their promotions recognize not only their exceptional contributions, but also our conviction in their leadership as we continue to expand our platform’s capabilities and deliver the industry’s most differentiated and effective security operations platform.”

In parallel with the promotions of Kraft and Green, Arctic Wolf has also promoted Lisa Tetrault to the role of Senior Vice President, Security Services, where she will lead one of the world’s largest commercial SOCs. In this role, Tetrault will oversee Arctic Wolf’s global SOC operations and incident response teams, ensuring customers receive 24x7 protection, expert guidance, and outcome-driven security through the Aurora Platform and the company’s Concierge Delivery Model.

These three leadership promotions come on the heels of a series of major product and service enhancements, including the launch of Cipher, Arctic Wolf’s new AI Security Assistant, the expansion of the company’s Security Operations Warranty, and continued momentum for Aurora Endpoint Security. The teams led by Kraft, Green, and Tetrault were central to bringing these innovations to market, and their elevation reflects Arctic Wolf’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that advance the future of security operations.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.