Guelph General Hospital receives $300,000 from Alectra to assist in establishing a new women’s health diagnostic imaging centre

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. is proud to announce a $300,000 contribution over five years to help establish a new community-based medical centre including a diagnostic imaging centre at Guelph General Hospital (GGH). This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to critical women’s health services for residents of Guelph and Wellington County.

This new centre, focused on preventative screening, diagnostics and intervention, will serve as a hub for women’s health imaging including breast and bone density imaging. The funding from Alectra will support the purchase of a second mammography machine, significantly expanding capacity for breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment support. By locating the facility in a community-based setting, with accessible parking and transit, the medical centre will help eliminate common barriers that prevent women from accessing life-saving screening services.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve, Alectra is proud to continue its support for Guelph General Hospital with this transformative project," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. "This new community-based diagnostic imaging centre will significantly enhance access to preventative care, ensuring more women in the region benefit from early detection services that are crucial for saving lives."

As one of only three Breast Assessment Centres in the region, GGH’s new facility will help ease pressure on neighbouring hospitals and address the growing demand for services, especially now that Ontario has lowered the breast cancer screening age to 40. The innovative centre will provide a full continuum of care, guiding patients from screening to biopsy to surgery, and will serve individuals across Guelph and surrounding communities.

Julie Byczynski, Foundation CEO, spoke to the significance of this support. "This exciting new GGH medical centre is a huge leap forward for access to imaging services for our community, and requires significant start-up funding to support the purchase and installation of the new equipment. Therefore, having this generous commitment from Alectra underscores the vital role that corporate partners can play in helping build stronger, healthier communities.” Byczynski continued, “in this initial phase of the centre, the additional mammogram capacity of Guelph General is a huge win for women’s health locally. Increasing access and early screening will save lives.”

Through its AlectraCARES Community Support Program, Alectra has been supporting the GGH Foundation since 2021, including a previous contribution to the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD). In 2022, Alectra furthered its commitment with a $180,000 donation to help reduce medical waste by funding the purchase of a new sterilization container system designed to minimize the waste generated from operating room surgeries.

Guelph General Hospital announced in December 2024 that the medical centre would be located at the Speedvale Campus of Conestoga College in Guelph. With a fundraising goal of approximately $10 million, bringing this transformative vision to life will rely on the generosity of donors and strong community partnerships.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

X: https://x.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3566edac-4318-414f-96f4-f61a641f75eb

Mammogram Machine Mammogram Machine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.