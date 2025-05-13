Businesses Rush to Harness AI Agents, Fueling 18,347% Surge in Freelancer Searches

Fiverr's Spring 2025 Business Trends Index reveals an AI paradox as companies are also increasingly seeking to humanize AI, with 641% jump in searches

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The scramble to deploy AI agents has businesses turning to freelancers in record numbers, with searches for this specialized expertise surging 18,347% over the last six months, according to new data released today by Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the global freelance services platform.

The spring 2025 edition of Fiverr's Business Trends Index — drawn from tens of millions of searches since September 2024 — reveals that businesses are outsourcing to specialists who can effectively implement these emerging AI systems.

This rapid growth in AI agent adoption is fueled by advances in technology that enable these "digital colleagues" to perform tasks independently — reading emails, scheduling meetings, or handling customer questions without constant oversight. While experts predict this could become a $1 trillion market , many businesses are struggling with implementation challenges, driving them to hire freelancers with these unique skills.

"Nearly 30% of my Fiverr orders are for AI agent development, with demand shifting dramatically from simple chatbots to multi-agent systems working across web, WhatsApp, and voice channels,” said Mark Kashef , an AI consultant on Fiverr and the founder and CEO of Prompt Advisors. “Businesses have pivoted from asking 'What can AI do?' to 'How quickly can we integrate AI into our workflows?' – with automation, voice, and integration requests now comprising 49% of my project pipeline."

This surge reflects a broader disconnect between business ambitions and in-house technical realities, according to Yoav Hornung, Head of Verticals at Fiverr.

"Despite the buzz around AI agents, most businesses don't fully understand what they are or how to use them, and that knowledge gap is driving a surge in freelance demand," said Hornung. "With generative AI now widely accessible, many businesses are turning to freelancers to help their content stand out, bringing fresh perspectives, creativity, and expertise that elevate their work beyond what automation alone can achieve."

This paradox is reflected in the 641% increase in searches for freelancers who can "humanize AI content" — rewriting chatbot scripts, marketing emails, and website content to feel more natural.

“I thought my copywriting services wouldn’t be as needed following the roll-out of ChatGPT," said Gabrielle Gerbus , a freelance brand creator and strategist on Fiverr. "However, I get almost daily requests when it comes to editing AI-written copy so it still sounds human.”

Beyond AI itself, businesses are investing in freelance-led automation and digital marketing initiatives. Fiverr search data shows surging demand for specialists in workflow tools like Go High Level (+1,489%) and Make.com (+1,083%), alongside those who can establish presence on trending platforms like Substack (2,028%) and Beehiiv (1,211%) newsletters — all specialized expertise many companies lack internally but need to stay competitive.

The complete Business Trends Index includes additional fast-growing trends across the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Israel and the U.K.

