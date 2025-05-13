AutoScheduler Named Top 50 Logistics Technology Provider for 4th Consecutive Year

American Journal of Transportation (AJOT) Annual List of Digital Tech Trends

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, has been named a Top 50 Logistics Technology Provider by the American Journal of Transportation for the fourth consecutive year. Companies on the list include innovative solutions for transportation and warehousing operations. AutoScheduler.AI was selected for its AI-driven warehouse orchestration platform that dynamically orchestrates labor allocation, automation performance, and inventory workflows in real-time, delivering measurable productivity gains, lower costs, and improved customer service.

“Being recognized by the American Journal of Transportation as a Top 50 Logistics Technology Provider for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the real-world impact our platform delivers every day. We remain committed to transforming warehouse operations with intelligent orchestration and driving measurable value for our customers.”

Driving the technological trajectory in the supply chain, the vendors on AJOT’s 2025 Top Fifty Tech Logistics Tech Providers list are leading a variety of digital tech trends this year, including integrated, data-driven logistics solutions; real-time visibility; predictive analytics; AI automation; AI-powered demand forecasting; and advanced GenAI.

AutoScheduler aggregates data from existing WMS, ERP, MES, TMS, production scheduling, and automation systems to provide unified, real-time visibility across warehouse operations. It synchronizes every element of the warehouse to work together seamlessly, eliminating inefficiencies and bottlenecks and maximizing productivity while reducing costs.

“AutoScheduler.AI’s consistent innovation and measurable impact on supply chains have solidified its position as a leader in logistics technology,” says Moore.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.