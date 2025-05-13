Trump’s Next Big Move? Jim Rickards Says It May Involve a $150 Trillion Resource Buried Beneath America’s Feet

With Gas Prices Still High and Legal Barriers Falling, a Forgotten U.S. Asset May Be Back in Play

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As gas prices continue to burden working Americans, new signs suggest President Trump could be preparing a bold move to bring relief — not through traditional energy policy, but through something far more powerful.

“We could see gasoline prices fall to $2 or even $1 a gallon,” says Jim Rickards, former CIA advisor. “And it wouldn’t just be a win for the White House — it’d be a win for everyone with a commute and a truck.”

At the heart of this possibility? A $150 trillion strategic asset that Rickards says has remained locked away — until now.

THE KEY? A SUPREME COURT SHAKEUP

Rickards points to the Supreme Court’s 2024 repeal of the Chevron Doctrine as the beginning of this economic shift. The ruling weakens federal agency control, handing more interpretive power back to the courts — and in some cases, to the states.

“For decades, unelected regulators blocked access to America’s deepest reserves,” Rickards says. “Now those barriers are collapsing.”

THE RESOURCE THAT COULD FLIP THE ENERGY EQUATION

Under federal lands lie immense deposits of critical minerals and potential energy sources — copper, lithium, rare earths, and more. These materials are essential to everything from electric vehicles and military tech to oil production infrastructure.

“This isn’t just about mining or drilling,” Rickards explains. “It’s about energy independence. Cost control. Economic strength. That’s what this resource offers.”

Based on existing surveys and market data, the long-term potential value of these reserves could reach $150 trillion — a figure Rickards says is more than symbolic.

MIDDLE AMERICA COULD FEEL IT FIRST

Rickards believes this shift would have an immediate and tangible impact on working families — especially those hit hardest by energy costs over the past four years.

“This is about bringing costs down for people who’ve paid too much, for too long,” he says. “That’s why oil companies may not love it — but voters will.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. Known for his deep insight into financial intelligence and national strategy, he’s authored six bestsellers including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.