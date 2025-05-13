HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud Now Available via Early Access Program

iManage and HYCU Deliver Enhanced Data Protection and Recovery with Customer-Owned Backups

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced the early access availability of HYCU® R-Cloud™ for iManage Cloud —an enterprise-grade backup and recovery solution purpose-built for iManage Cloud customers and powered by HYCU, the award-winning and #1 SaaS data protection platform in the industry.

Today’s announcement builds on the strategic partnership formed in 2024, which underscored a shared commitment to ensuring the iManage Cloud remains the safest and most trusted place to work with knowledge.

The iManage Cloud platform is a highly resilient, cloud-native solution trusted by knowledge-centric organizations around the world. With industry-leading security, built-in redundancy, and rigorous operational safeguards, iManage Cloud is engineered to protect customer data and ensure business continuity.

HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud offers an additional layer of data control and customization for organizations with specific compliance, governance, or operational needs. The solution allows customers to maintain secure, off-site backups of their iManage Cloud data in customer-owned and managed storage — supporting internal policies and regional requirements for data handling and disaster recovery.

“iManage Cloud already delivers enterprise-grade resiliency and security by design,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “HYCU builds on that foundation to give customers who need more tailored control over their backup architecture the ability to meet specific governance or compliance goals — all without compromising the seamless protection our platform already provides.”

Available on the HYCU Marketplace, HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud allows administrators to automate backup policies, customize retention schedules, and recover data down to the file level, including metadata and security settings. Customers can integrate HYCU into a broader, multi-SaaS backup strategy, all managed from a single, no-code interface.

"We're thrilled to partner with iManage to fill a critical data protection gap in the legal community," said Simon Taylor, CEO of HYCU. "HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud provides users with a powerful way to recover mission-critical data, whether lost through simple human error or malicious activity, quickly and securely. Collaborating with iManage, we are giving legal firms and departments peace of mind with a dedicated, proprietary backup of their iManage data."

Key benefits of HYCU for iManage Cloud include:

Customer-controlled storage for off-site backups

for off-site backups Policy-driven automation with “set and forget” flexibility for backup scheduling

with “set and forget” flexibility for backup scheduling Granular recovery of libraries, folders, documents, metadata, and permissions

of libraries, folders, documents, metadata, and permissions Ransomware-proof backups with WORM-enabled immutable copies

Early access customers are already seeing the benefits of HYCU for iManage Cloud in action.

“HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud gives us the assurance of having a copy of our documents under our own control, providing peace of mind that we can restore anything from a single file to an entire library if needed,” said Ian Miller, Chief Information Officer, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. “It gives us the control we need without adding additional complexity.”

HYCU R-Cloud for iManage Cloud is now available to a limited number of customers through the Early Access Program. Interested organizations should contact their iManage representative to learn more or apply for participation in the Early Access Program.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/imanage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.