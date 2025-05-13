SEALSQ Quantum and Space Day Concludes with Resounding Success

Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, France, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Brings Together Global Experts to Accelerate Post-Quantum and Space Security Innovations

Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, France – May 13, 2025 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the successful conclusion of its French Quantum and Space Day, held May 12–13, 2025, at Hotel Le Fregate, near Marseille. The two-day event brought together over 200 global experts, industry leaders, and government representatives for an unprecedented exchange on quantum technologies, post-quantum cybersecurity, and space infrastructure resilience.

Following the momentum of earlier editions in Davos and New York, this milestone event expanded the conversation to address the critical role of post-quantum security for space systems, highlighting SEALSQ’s leadership in securing the future digital economy against quantum-enabled cyber threats.

A Unique Gathering of Visionaries and Practitioners

The event opened with an exclusive Strategic Partner Summit on May 12, featuring keynote contributions from Dr. Dava Newman, Director of the MIT Media Lab, and a dynamic fireside chat led by SEALSQ’s CEO Carlos Creus Moreira, joined by distinguished experts including Dr. Hossein Rahnama, David Fergusson, and other industry leaders. Participants explored the convergence of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and secure space communications.

On May 13, the Public Quantum and Space Conference showcased cutting-edge advancements in quantum-resilient semiconductors, cryptography, and IoT security, with keynote sessions by Laurent Guiraud (ColibriTD) and Jean Michel Picod (Google).

Roundtable Discussions Brought Critical Insights

Roundtable 1: The Quantum Threat & How to Prepare: Featuring David Nosibor (CEO, Red Alert Labs), Bernard Vian (GM, SEALSQ), and Vasco Gomes (CTO Security, EVIDEN), this roundtable explored the technical, regulatory, and operational challenges organizations face in preparing for the quantum era. Speakers highlighted practical approaches to migrate current systems to post-quantum algorithms, manage legacy risk, and accelerate industry-wide readiness before quantum computing becomes a practical threat.

Roundtable 2: Space, IoT & Post-Quantum Security: Protecting Critical Data from Orbit

With David Levinger, Simon Reding, Edward Burger (Swiss Armed Forces), and Carlos Moreno (WISeKey/WISeSat), moderated by Carlos Creus Moreira, this session addressed the specific vulnerabilities of satellite constellations, space communications, and critical infrastructure that depend on secure data transmission from orbit. The panel provided insights on integrating post-quantum cryptography into space-based systems and the collaborative role defense, industry, and academia must play to build resilient space security frameworks.

Technology Showcase and Live Demonstrations

SEALSQ’s engineering teams captivated participants with a live demonstration of its Quantum-Resistant IoT Certificate Generation Platform, showcasing how organizations can already protect their devices and networks against future quantum attacks using SEALSQ’s market-ready solutions.

Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated: “The success of this event demonstrates the growing global awareness of quantum risk and the need for proactive solutions. SEALSQ is proud to be at the forefront, building the trusted technologies that will secure critical data and communications, from Earth to orbit, for decades to come.”

Driving Momentum Toward Post-Quantum Readiness

The SEALSQ Quantum and Space Day concluded with new partnerships, increased cross-industry collaboration, and commitments from attendees to advance quantum-resilient security strategies. SEALSQ reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments, industries, and research communities in navigating the quantum transition with practical, scalable, and trusted solutions.

For more information about SEALSQ’s quantum and space security initiatives, visit www.sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

