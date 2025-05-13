HostColor Kicks Off Go Serverless WordPress Cloud and Metal Servers

HostColor.com (HC) is pleased to announce the launch of two new Function-as-a-Service (FaaS)-based application hosting infrastructure service plans: "Go Serverless Cloud" and "Go Serverless Metal."

Go Serverless WordPress Cloud

"Go Serverless WordPress Cloud" includes: WordPress is a Dedicated Cloud Hosting environment; Caching for a super-fast WordPress site; Threat detection and blocking; Daily backups (on demand), Regular WP version updates; Regular WP plugin updates; Maintenance of a WordPress-based e-commerce store; 24/7 live support; Technical administration of WP-related applications; Scalable unmetered bandwidth; Scalable SSD storage (sirtual disk); OS management & security hardening; Dedicated IP address; Uptime monitoring; SEO-optimized WordPress installation.

The entry-level Go Serverless WordPress Cloud plan includes 1 CPU core, 2 GB RAM, and 20 GB SSD or NMVe storage, which can be scaled on-demand at any time. The standard network service for the Serverless WordPress Cloud in HostCollor's Dallas data center includes 100 Mbps of unmetered bandwidth quota that can be scaled up to 1 Gbps. In other datacenter locations, the network service can be delivered as both a metered data transfer in terabytes (TB) per month on a 100 Mbps port speed, as well as an unmetered 1 Gbps port speed. All Go Serverless WordPress Cloud plans with 4 or more CPU cores come with unlimited data transfer up to the capacity of the bandwidth port, which varies in speed from 300 Mbps to 1000 Mbps.

Go Serverless WordPress Metal

"Go Serverless WordPress Metal" is an Unlimited Dedicated Hosting service in terms of the Internet traffic usage. It includes: WordPress hosted on a dedicated bare-metal environment; Caching for a super-fast WordPress site; Threat detection and blocking; Daily backups; Regular WP version updates; Regular WP plugin updates; Maintenance of a WordPress-based e-commerce store; 24/7 live support; Technical administration of WP-related applications; 250+ Mbps unmetered bandwidth; Large fixed dedicated SSD storage quota (physical disks); OS management & security hardening; Dedicated IP address; Uptime monitoring; SEO-optimized WordPress. "Unlimited Dedicated Hosting" means that users of the Go Serverless WordPress Metal service are entitled to unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the Internet connection port. The most important feature of the "unlimited" Internet traffic feature is that WordPress Metal users are not charged any data transfer fees.

Go Serverless WordPress Metal plans include dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage resources. They start with 4 CPU cores and 16 GB RAM with 480 GB SSD and can scale up to more than 40 CPU cores, more than 1024 GB RAM and terabytes of SSD or NMVe storage, depending on availability.

HC's Go Serverless WordPress Metal customers enjoy unlimited data transfer up to the logical or physical capacity of the Internet connection port and never pay for excess data transfer per gigabyte (GB) or terabyte (TB).

Users of the Go Serverless WordPress Cloud and Serverless WordPress Metal FaaS plans can choose any Linux operating system (OS), with Ubuntu versions 20, 22, 24, Rocky Linux versions 8 and 9, AlmaLinux versions 8 and 9, and Debian versions 10, 11, and 12 available for out-of-the-box deployment. Selected Microsoft Windows operating systems (OS) are also available upon request.

Serverless WordPress Metal FaaS infrastructure plans can be deployed with the user's preferred virtualization platform, including Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, Linux Containers, VirtualBox, OpenVZ, Kubernetes, Docker, or any other virtualization platform. Proxmox VE versions 6, 7, and 8 are HostColor's preferred platform for enterprise cloud automation.

HostColor has recently announced new offerings for high-bandwidth and high-performance AMD dedicated servers. They are available for immediate deployment in Ashburn, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Seattle in the United States, Montreal and Toronto in Canada, and Frankfurt, Madrid, and Zurich in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide, with its subsidiary, HostColorEurope.com, providing cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit https://www.hostcolor.com.

