MicroCloud Hologram Announced an Edge Storage (Computing) System Based on Blockchain Technology

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced an edge storage (computing) system based on blockchain technology to realize the value of data circulation. Edge storage is a distributed storage that stores data closer to the source of data generation, which reduces data transmission delays and network congestion. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, provides decentralization, immutability and security to ensure data integrity. The system will utilize the decentralized and tamper-proof features of blockchain to establish a trusted data-sharing platform. Edge devices can store their data on the blockchain and realize data access and exchange through smart contracts. At the same time, the consensus mechanism and encryption algorithm of the blockchain ensure data security and privacy protection.

In the system, each edge device has a unique identification that is used to distinguish and verify the identity of the device. When a device wants to share data, it can publish the data to the blockchain and specify the access rights and exchange rules through a smart contract. Other devices can query and access the data through the blockchain, as well as pay the corresponding fees through smart contracts. In this way, data can be easily shared and exchanged between edge devices, realizing the value of data circulation. HOLO realized the value of data circulation by combining edge storage with blockchain technology. Edge storage can store data closer to the source of data generation, allowing data to be accessed and shared more quickly. At the same time, blockchain technology can ensure that data is secure and trustworthy, preventing it from being tampered with or forged. In this way, the process of circulating data can be more efficient and secure.

Suppose an IoT device generates a large amount of sensor data that needs to be used by different applications and users. The traditional way is to store the data in the cloud and then transmit it over the network to where it is needed. However, due to the large amount of data and network latency, the transmission process can be slow, affecting the real-time availability and usability of the data. The edge storage (computing) system based on blockchain technology can solve this problem. Devices can store data in edge nodes closer to them, which can reduce the delay of data transmission. At the same time, the security and integrity of data can be ensured through the encryption and authentication mechanisms of blockchain technology. In this way, other applications and users can access the data faster and can trust the authenticity of the data.

The edge storage (computing) system architecture based on blockchain technology includes edge nodes, blockchain networks, smart contracts and data storage.

Edge nodes: Edge nodes are devices distributed at the edge of the network, such as sensors, IoT devices, and mobile devices. These nodes, by connecting to the blockchain network, can distribute data storage and computation tasks to the edge devices, enabling distributed storage and computation.

Blockchain network: A blockchain network is a decentralized network consisting of a set of edge nodes. Each node has a full copy that stores all transaction records and smart contracts. Through consensus algorithms, nodes can agree and ensure data security and reliability.

Smart contract: Smart contracts are programmable codes that execute on the blockchain. They define rules for storage and computation and can automatically enforce these rules. Smart contracts can be used to realize data circulation and value exchange, and ensure the security and reliability of data.

Data storage: Data storage in blockchain edge storage (computing) can be divided into two parts. One part is the transaction records and smart contracts stored on the blockchain, and the other part is the data stored on the edge nodes. By storing data on edge nodes, the latency and bandwidth consumption of data transmission can be reduced and the privacy and security of data can be improved.

These components collaborate to enable distributed storage and computation of data, as well as data circulation and value exchange. HOLO's blockchain-based edge storage and edge computing system uses smart contracts to manage data storage and computation. By using blockchain's decentralized and untamperable features, the security and trustworthiness of data can be ensured.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

IR@mcvrar.com

