Baby Supplies Donated by Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their fourth annual diaper and wipe drive during the month of April benefitting three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Hope 4 Youth and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated diapers, wipes, and other baby care items to help bring comfort to families in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating baby care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 1,154 diapers, 63 packs of wipes and $1,160 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

"We are dedicated to collaborating with our community non-profit partners to address their current needs," stated Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine. "Our people-first philosophy is exemplified by the generosity of our donors, and we sincerely appreciate their compassion in supporting others through challenging times."

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Hope 4 Youth is a nonprofit organization in Anoka County that helps young people, ages 16-24, who are experiencing homelessness in the northern Twin Cities metro area. To learn more, visit www.hope4youthmn.org.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

