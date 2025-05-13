EnergySolutions Pursues Early Site Permit from NRC for Kewaunee Power Station

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, a leading provider of nuclear services based in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced today it will begin initial planning and scoping activities to support the pursuit of an Early Site Permit (ESP) from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) at the Kewaunee Power Station in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin. The company is working with WEC Energy Group (WEC) to explore new nuclear generation in Wisconsin.

"We are excited to partner with WEC Energy Group to explore the next generation of nuclear power," said Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. "With rising energy demand driven by data centers, artificial intelligence and industrial growth, the need for reliable, carbon-free power has never been greater. By bringing our nuclear licensing and project development expertise to the table, we look forward to supporting WEC in the early planning stages for new nuclear generation in Wisconsin."

EnergySolutions will execute a structured, multi-year, multi-phase approach. This includes initial planning and scoping activities, conducting in-depth studies related to the Kewaunee Power Station site and environmental considerations, and ultimately securing NRC permits. With a proven track record in the nuclear industry, including regulatory support and project management across the U.S. and Canada, EnergySolutions is well-positioned to support WEC Energy Group in this endeavor to advance nuclear energy as a cornerstone of a resilient and decarbonized power grid.

About EnergySolutions – www.energysolutions.com

EnergySolutions plays a vital role in the global nuclear transition by delivering comprehensive services and assets that support the entire nuclear life cycle. Our mission is to protect the environment by providing safe, compliant, innovative, and sustainable solutions across the spectrum of nuclear needs—including nuclear power development, operations, decommissioning, remediation, and waste management. With decades of proven experience, EnergySolutions proudly serves both government and commercial clients across the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors worldwide.

For more information about this agreement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801-231-9194.

