AVITA Medical’s Acute Wound Care Showcase 2025 Streams Live Today

VALENCIA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, is hosting its Acute Wound Care Showcase 2025 virtually today, May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Attendees will hear directly from leading burn and trauma clinicians using AVITA Medical’s technologies, as well as from patients who have personally benefited from treatment following traumatic injuries. The event will also feature presentations from Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Katie Bush, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs, who will provide an overview of AVITA Medical’s integrated approach to acute wound care and highlight key technologies, including RECELL®, Cohealyx™, and PermeaDerm®.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the investment community to hear directly from the people behind our mission — including the patients whose lives have been changed by it,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “The Showcase offers a deeper look at how our technologies are changing the standard of care for acute wounds and delivering meaningful clinical and economic value.”

The event will conclude with a live Q&A session. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance and submit questions either during registration or live throughout the event. To join the live webcast, please register via the event page:

https://landing.avitamedical.com/acute-wound-healing-showcase-2025. A replay will be available beginning May 14 on the AVITA Medical Investor Relations site at ir.avitamedical.com.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute both Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com

