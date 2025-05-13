Automation Anywhere Takes a Step Towards Artificial General Intelligence for Work with Industry’s First Process Reasoning Engine

Latest Release Features Reasoning AI Agents, UI Agents, and Agentic Orchestration for Real-Time Automations of Mission-Critical Workflows

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual customer and partner event, Imagine 2025, Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced a significant expansion of its APA system that dynamically plans work and orchestrates teams of AI agents, bots, automation and people.

The expanded APA system now includes the industry-first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) – an intelligent AI engine that understands enterprise context and dynamically drives work to achieve outcomes combined with agentic orchestration that can orchestrate agents across vendors. This enhanced APA system also introduces two new AI agents: 1) Enterprise UI Agents, the industry’s first adaptive “computer use” AI agents, and 2) Reasoning AI agents that can be given a goal and then plan, execute work and learn. Together, these innovations represent a leap forward in agentic automation—enabling enterprises to automate even the most mission critical, dynamic business processes at scale.

“This isn't just incremental improvement; it's a fundamental reimagining of how work gets done representing a significant step forward towards AGI for the enterprise,” stated Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder of Automation Anywhere. “Our PRE is a pivotal advancement with specialized insight into processes across industries and departments – from banking and healthcare to manufacturing, finance, operations and customer service. PRE will fundamentally change how entire departments and companies work, enabling them to go from idea-to-action with speed, and efficiency, further laying the foundation for the autonomous enterprise.”

PRE: The Intelligence Behind Agentic Automation

Our competitive edge, the PRE, is what allows Automation Anywhere to leap beyond both the automation capabilities of traditional automation and general-purpose LLMs. This engine fuels our AI Agents with capabilities like generative automation, self-healing automation, and advanced document processing, tailored to each organization’s systems and goals. It enables AI Agents to plan, act, learn and improve, achieving desired outcomes with orchestrated execution. The results are real: 3x higher efficiency building end-to-end automation and 60% greater automation resiliency, far beyond what standalone LLMs or traditional automation can achieve.

Enterprise UI Agents: Automate Any Interface Like a Human



A key innovation within the APA system is the introduction of UI Agents built for Enterprise needs – adaptive “computer use” AI Agents that interact with web-based enterprise application with human-like understanding. These agents understand context, adapt in real time, and execute complex, multi-step tasks across dynamic web interfaces—enabling automation at a level of flexibility and speed not possible with traditional approaches. They are really unlocking high value use cases like website tracking, real-time price monitoring, identity verification, and credentialing.

“At Alight, we support 70% of the Fortune 100 in delivering benefits through our Alight Worklife® platform, and Open Enrollment is a major moment for our clients in helping them engage their people in their available benefits for the year ahead,” said Rahul Patet, Agentic AI-based Automation Leader at Alight. “Each year, clients make some changes to their benefit plans ahead of the Open Enrollment season. Testing these changes and ensuring everything is ready to go traditionally required months of effort and hundreds of team members. By implementing Automation Anywhere's Adaptive Enterprise UI Agents, we now streamline the process through AI-powered testing that authenticates, navigates enrollment scenarios, and completes flows autonomously. This innovation significantly reduces testing timeframes while enhancing the consistency and quality of the experience for our platform users, ensuring our clients are all set for a successful annual enrollment season.”

Agentic Orchestration: Automate Mission-Critical Work Across Agents, Systems, Bots and People

The APA system's powerful orchestration engine is specifically designed to orchestrate long-running, mission-critical processes, integrating not just AI Agents, but also RPA bots, APIs, documents, and human interactions. Whether it’s accounts payable, physician credentialing, or supplier onboarding, the APA system orchestrates dynamic actions across platforms, seamlessly and reliably.

To make this orchestration truly scalable and intelligent, the APA system is built for open interoperability — connecting with today’s most advanced AI ecosystems and tools. By supporting emerging interoperability standards like GCP’s Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol and Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), we ensure secure coordination across diverse agent ecosystems and future-proofing enterprise automation strategies. It empowers customers to design, execute, observe, and manage intricate workflows that connect both internal and external agents, including those built on leading platforms like AWS Bedrock, Google Agentspace, Microsoft CoPilot, and Salesforce Agentforce.



By combining cognitive AI Agents with deterministic automation on a single enterprise-grade platform, the APA system empowers organizations to automate up to 80% of their operations and accelerate measurable business outcomes with greater speed and efficiency.

Automation Anywhere Prioritizes Built-In AI Security and Governance

The APA system is built with enterprise-grade security, governance, and trust at its core. With capabilities such as PII data masking, AI guardrails and real-time observability, it enables organizations to scale automation responsibly. Crucially, customer data is never used to train underlying automation models—a foundational principle of Automation Anywhere’s approach to privacy and enterprise-grade agentic AI.

With security embedded by design, Automation Anywhere’s APA system is built to augment human capabilities, not replace them. Automation Anywhere’s focus on secure and governed AI environment fosters greater efficiency and creativity within teams, establishing AI as a dependable and trustworthy partner in the agentic automation journey.

“What Automation Anywhere is doing with PRE and APA is a big moment for enterprise automation efficiency,” said Maureen Fleming, Program VP, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Research at IDC. “AAI has systematically collected data about task execution for several years, and is now able to combine that with intelligent, goal-driven reasoning to speed up the development of agentic capabilities used in business processes while operating in a much more deterministic fashion than with the broader LLMs.”

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

