SMEG USA Steps Into a New Beverage Category with Sparkling Water Maker

Globally-renowned Italian appliance manufacturer adds a bubbly addition to its lineup ahead of summer spritz season





NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEG USA , the Italian appliance brand renowned for its iconic retro-styled, colorful small appliances and sleek, design forward large appliances, proudly unveils the latest addition to its Collezione Line: the Sparkling Water Maker. As the peak season for hydration begins, the brand’s first sparkling beverage product is delighting households with a custom fizz experience elevated with refined aesthetics and versatile functionality.

Crafted with SMEG’s signature attention to detail, the Sparkling Water Maker enhances everyday hydration with its eye-catching design and convenient functions. The unique and intuitive carbonation control knob offers three settings for custom CO₂ level adjustment, delivering personalized bubble intensity to suit every taste. The Sparkling Water Maker has a slim profile and requires zero electricity for use, making it a flexible addition to any indoor or outdoor kitchen space and a portable solution while on the go this spring and summer.

Reflecting SMEG’s sustainability efforts, the included 800 ml bottle utilizes Tritan™ Renew, an innovative BPA-free plastic that is 50% recycled from responsible sources. Durable, transparent and dishwasher safe, it offers a great alternative to single-use plastic bottles. Designed with everyday use in mind, the Sparkling Water Maker has few moving parts and a sleek magnetic drip tray for easy cleaning and assembly.

The Sparkling Water Maker features an elegant, compact design available in four matte finishes: Jade Green, Fog Blue, White and Black. Unique product features include:

Carbonation control knob for customization

Stainless steel nozzle

Dishwasher safe Tritan™ Renew bottle, with stainless steel base and cap

Magnetic drip tray cover

A QR code under the drip tray cap linking to the user manual, video tutorials, and practical guides



“We're excited to unveil our first ever Sparkling Water Maker just in time for everyone to make their favorite drinks throughout the spring and summer,” said Karen Olle, Marketing Director at SMEG USA, Inc. “We’re turning everyday hydration into something beautiful and deliberate. Whether you’re hosting aperitivo hour, or just spicing up your 3 p.m. water break, the Sparkling Water Maker delivers fizz that never falls flat.”

The SMEG Sparkling Water Maker is launching at $179.95 and is currently available nationwide in Black and Jade Green, with White to follow exclusively at Crate & Barrel from June 1 through July 1, after which it will be available at additional premium retailers. Williams Sonoma will exclusively welcome Fog Blue starting July 1. For more information on this product, SMEG USA, and additional offerings, visit www.smeg.com/us.

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for “Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla,” roughly translated as “Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region,” remains a proudly-Italian and family-owned-and-operated company. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us. Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Megan Michael

FINN Partners

megan.michael@finnpartners.com

949.244.8692

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/474b1d9b-6844-4cf6-8d77-d4604c9a2732

SMEG Sparkling Water Maker SMEG USA unveils the latest addition to its Collezione Line, the Sparkling Water Maker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.